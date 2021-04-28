Style Scenario: Shorts Sneakers T-Shirt – The Pocket Tee

Shorts Sneakers T-Shirts is a riff on our ongoing series for Chinos, Chukkas, Polo. Incredibly basic? You bet. So basic that you’d almost think this is satire (it’s not… I don’t think). But crazy designer logo tees, grubby cargo shorts, and mattress/sneaker hybrids (snatresses!) can all push this seemingly basic combo off the rails. There’s a million ways to do it and look sharp, and it can be executed at all levels of style budgets. Got a suggestion for Shorts Sneakers T-Shirts? Send those into joe@dappered.com.

The T-Shirt: Banana Republic Supima Pocket Tee in Washed Navy – $20ish when 40% off. A pocket and vented sides keep it from looking like an undershirt, while 100% genuine Supima cotton guarantees softness. Just got one of these, and the fit seems true. Not super slim. If anything, leans more athletic. Prices vary depending on discounts running at the time, but during the near-monthly 40% off sales, this can be had for about 20 bucks. Will compete, strongly, to become your new favorite t-shirt.

The Shorts: Bonobos Stretch Washed Chino Shorts in Charcoal – $79. Expensive, but comes in the signature Bonobos curved waistband and staggering array of fit options. If you’re particular about your fit, then these are worth the cost. The deep charcoal shade provides neutrality, and thus more options and opportunities to wear them. As a result, a greater bang for your hard-earned buck. Comes in three lengths – 5, 7, and 9 inches.

The Sneakers: Adidas Stan Smith Primegreen (New!) in White/Off White/Green – $100. More expensive than before, but now more sustainable. Whereas the previous version of this shoe came with upgraded leather compared to the run-of-the-mill Stans, the new version is built in what Adidas calls a “Primegreen” upper using recycled materials as part of their push toward a more sustainable and responsible future of manufacturing. These have replaced the VERY short-lived vegan version of the Stan Smith our guy Ryan reviewed just last month. While the Primegreen version likely won’t smell as good as the real leather pair (shown in the header photo), the leather looks good and reviews are positive. Ships and returns free, too.

The Sunglasses: Warby Parker Barkley in Matte Black – $95. No sports shades here. The goal is to do this outfit in a clean, concise, and sharp manner – and a classic-styled pair of wayfarer inspired black sunglasses are one of the standout items in the ensemble. Matte black color keeps it refined, while a subtle white strip along the top adds retro-cool. Polarized lenses and acetate frames, these could be the sharpest and most feature-loaded pairs of shades you can find for under a Benjamin.

The Watch: Christopher Ward Trident Pro 600 – $895. The splurge and standout. Hint at this for a monument gift – a big birthday, anniversary, graduation, landmark, etc. Expensive, but in the world of Swiss dive watches, there is likely no better bargain. Literally built down the street from where Omega makes their timepieces, Christopher Ward offers elite products at a (relative) value price. Full review here on the previous generation, though the specs are largely unchanged. Sellita SW200-1 Automatic movement with 38 hour power reserve, Stainless steel case, higher-end quality of Super-LumiNova, and a welcomed date window. Looking for something more affordable? The Orient Kamasu diver is a favorite around these parts, and punches WAY above its weight class. Want something cheap? The Casio Diver now comes in a blue dial. A perfect, nicely inexpensive alternative to the C. Ward.

The Belt: GAP Leather Belt in Cognac – $21.57 w/ TREAT & PERK ($39.95). A cognac belt provides a nice pop of color at your waistline as you move about, and breaks up the blue and charcoal and black scheme just enough. GAP’s basic leather belt never disappoints.

The Socks: Saucony No-Show Athletic Socks in White – 6 pairs for $14. Keep it basic, but comfortable. Durable, no show athletic socks in white to match the sneakers, and made in a fabric blend that helps eliminate odors and moisture. At $14 for 6 pairs, quite a steal.

About the Author: Jason P. spends his days working in the creative marketing department of a big telecom company. He also does a bit of real estate investing on the side. He believes in curating a timeless, classic wardrobe with subtle modern touches for today. He and his wife love hiking with their dog and shopping at local small businesses and antique stores when they travel. Jason is a practitioner of muay thai and traditional boxing, and his favorite drink is a hoppy New England IPA