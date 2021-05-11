Most Wanted Affordable Style – May 2021

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. The potential best of the best, which you may or may not have seen already. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

One of J. Crew’s best sellers and for good reason. Wear it as a spring/summer light jacket. Wear it as a super casual sportcoat. Wear it with everything and take it everywhere. Big fan of the new “skylark blue” shown above. Also available in navy as well as a “hillside green”.

Oh man. Nodus took their popular Retrospect dive watch, made a few tweaks, and the third installment should be landing in the not too distant future. Check out that subtle gray dial. And the bigger crown. Available in a bunch of colors, and with either ceramic or stainless bezel inserts. 42mm diameter. Seiko automatic movement. Double-dome sapphire crystal. Assembled here in the states.

I mean. Plenty of options here. Mr. T., Dave Grohl, Alan Rickman, and somehow, someway, The Gallagher brothers look oddly perfect in period military dress and sepia tones. “Slowly walking down the hall, faster than a cannonball” (***cannonball flies overhead***)

A reach in terms of the budget, but getting a full canvas suit for under six hundred bucks is hard to do. Super 120s merino wool woven in England. 3-Roll-2 Button Closure. Unfinished sleeves so your tailor can make functioning surgeon’s style cuffs if you want them to. Sewn-in canvassing extends from the shoulders down the full length of the jacket, and the more you wear it, the more that canvas forms to your body. Kinda how the cork insoles of nice dress shoes starts to form to the owner’s individual foot shape and strike patterns over time. Fingers crossed for a sale from Spier. If memory serves, their full canvas suits HAVE gone up for discounts in the past, albeit infrequently. This is pretty fancy-pants. If you’re less fancy pants, their base line $348 half-canvas suits are still the best bang-for-the-buck in the suiting game.

A new favorite. Jason was right. These are terrific. All pima cotton in a tight weave leaves the fabric and the wearer feeling (I think the word is) “crisp.” This is NOT some wispy tri-blend, slub, or overly squishy/smushy feeling tee. But it’s not a heavyweight beefy tee either. Just right. Pocket at the chest and vented seams are nice visual touches. Shown above is a machine washed and dried Medium on 5’10″/190, in the “sidewalk gray”. Didn’t seem to shrink for me in the wash. Apologies for the slight wrinkling. Sat in the dryer overnight. It’s actually pretty smooth in person/not in harsh direct sun. Bottom line: BR’s got a real winner on their hands here.

Can a moped be cool? It’s not gas. It’s electric. You plug it in to a standard wall socket. Sold (and shipped!) by Huckberry. Please wear a helmet. We can’t lose any readers. Don’t need you braining yourself on a tree once you get this thing. That said, I believe the noise you make when on this is: WHEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

