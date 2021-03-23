In Review: The Abercrombie & Fitch 96 Hours Collection

Editor’s Note: It is no longer 2007. That’s for sure. And while many of us still steer very clear from Abercrombie & Fitch due to the scarring they provided us in the aughts (Paul mentions this below), a few style tips (thanks by the way) have come in on A&F stuff in the last year. Maybe they really are trying to grow up? Maybe? Below you’ll find Paul K’s review of the new athleisure/tech-wear leaning 96 hours collection. Just dipping a toe in the A&F pool. Not going full cannonball. Thanks for understanding.

When Joe sprang up the opportunity for reviewing some items from Abercrombie & Fitch, thoughts of Seth Rogen shirtless trying to pose next to Zac Efron in the movie Neighbors quickly flashed in my mind. Heavy scents of their cologne being misted hourly in their stores during my visits, while holding whomever’s purse of which woman I was dating in my college years strolled through my memories. Though, I have yet to step into a mall during the pandemic. I’m surprised how “un-half-naked” the male models are on the website compared to the ad campaign littered through the windows of their stores in the early 2000’s. Progress?

Their 96 hours collection is a specific, separate collection from their main line. Consisting of performance-based/simple athleisure pieces (and there’s a lot of items in the collection), it’s branded as “the A&F get sh*t done uniform.” Well okay then. So let’s see how some of this 96 hours collection stacks up to the Dappered standard.

For a fit perspective: All shirts are in medium and pants in small. For size reference, I am 5’10 and 175 lbs

Pricey for a basic crew tee, yet not quite a dedicated workout/weight lifting shirt. One of those in-between items, which is precisely what a lot of brands are going for these days (ahem), to try and replicate the success of Lululemon. If you DO decide to go for a light jog or run, this could double for you. Made from their “airknit” material and comprised of 88% polyester and 12% elastane. The slim fit and overall softness is a win for something with a modern cut. Being that this is a curved hem vs straight hem of traditional tees, it’s more of a style that the “younger kids” are going for, yet not exaggerated like some street brands are styled. Surprisingly, just like most of the rest of the 96 hours collection, there isn’t any branding or logos present. Pretty good standard tee. Five different colors to pick from. Just grab them more when they go on sale.

A slim jogger that you can actually jog in, though I wouldn’t recommend sprinting. NOT made of the airknit material. 89% Polyester, 11% Elastane. Tags indicated that there are some water repellent and wrinkle release features. I didn’t get to run through any sprinklers to test that. Perforations behind the knee allow some heat venting along with the mesh pockets. There’s even a hidden pocket that can fit a card sleeve, minimalist wallet, or similar size of your EDC items. One great attention to detail was the inner waistband with the extra stitching for doing squats and not slipping. Smartly (athleisure) stylish and functional that comes with a high price tag. Another four colors to pick from here, all basic hues you’d expect.

No baggy kangaroo pouch? No baggy, super long sleeves? A hood that’s not brick-thick or bulky? I’m surprised. And impressed. The same amount of stretch and softness as the rest of the Airknit-based 96 hour tops. Trim, but not restrictive. This is one hoodie that I can see myself wearing in more athleisure outfits. Just two colors to choose from though. There does appear to be something almost identical on sale at post time, although that alternative DOES have side pockets and a rubber logo tag at the hem. Still claims to be the airknit fabric though.

Slightly reminiscent of the Ministry of Supply henley reviewed in the Palooza, without the hefty price tag. The solid construction of the placket with three buttons gives it a premium look. Slim fitting, great collar feel, yet despite claiming to be made from the “air knit” stuff, the material did not feel quite as soft as the other airknit pieces? Sleeves ran a bit longer than I would like, reaching slightly to my knuckles. Rolling up your sleeves definitely is the look to go for when wearing this. If you can get past the sleeve length, this is another item worth trying on and picking up. Also available in grey, green, and a dark reddish brown.

Big, big potential on this. Not going to lie, these are truly slim-fitting. More so than the rest of the collection. Not quite Express extra slim, but the front, back, and sleeves are more fitted. Asking price is steep when not on sale, but the quality is there. Little details such as the locker loop, tags on the bottom side of the shirt, and no logos present all definitely make it look “grown-up”. Softness of the air knit also applies to the feel of the shirt here too. There’s just one detail that made this a soft pass for me. The collar has no shape on its own. Unless you fully button this up, there’s going to be flopping happening here. Yet I can see this paired with linen-blended blazers and fully buttoned up as a working combo when Summer temps approach us. Nine color options (some being stripes like the navy-blue stripe shown above) to pick from.

Another jogger, this one with a blend of 69% Cotton, 27% Nylon, 4% Elastane. Trying these on, the softness of the inner waistband is something that I wish more brands would incorporate on more joggers and training pants. There’s some oomph to the material but not your 80’s typical sweatpant feel. Thick cotton ribbed cuffs add to the comfort. The hidden zipper pocket is spacious enough for a smartphone. I just wish the main pockets also incorporated hidden zippers, or at least how the back pocket has overlapped openings for a cleaner look. Well fitting but the thighs and knees felt a littl baggy. Overall, it’s a comfy jogger to wear out and about…. if you’re comfy with spending eighty bucks on a pair of joggers.

About the Author: Paul K., formally from Atlanta, lives and works as an IT administrator in Los Angeles. When he’s not busy freelancing as a photographer and videographer, you can find him getting his steps in on the many hiking trails of SoCal.