Henley Palooza 2021 – The Best Looking Affordable Henleys for Men

The humble henley needn’t be so humble. Not as plain as a t-shirt, not as dressed up as a polo, it’s a crewneck when buttoned all the way up, and a v-neck with one button undone (but any more than that and you risk Miami Vice territory). Henleys are versatile. They’re a staple. They’re available in everything from basic cottons to tech fabrics and range from dirt cheap to investment worthy. And here’s what we believe to be the best of the best out there right now.

A note on fits: We’ve got multiple contributors teaming up on this one. Each henley is noted for the size and height/weight of the wearer.

Size Shown: Small on Ryan, who is 5’9″ / 155.

Target is just a henley-producing machine. Every season, inexpensive yet quality for the price henleys. Raglan sleeves, a placket that’s not too high, but not too low, and a plethora (ten!) of colors.

Size Shown: Medium standard fit on Jason, who is 5’7″/175

Supremely comfortable. A thinner fabric, but not in a bad way. The whole shirt feels well built, with a flattering athletic-leaning silhouette. Expensive for sure, but the fabric is a notch above most of the others on this list. The cotton is extremely soft – reminiscent of BR’s luxury touch polos, but even better. 50% Pima cotton and 50% “Drytex” fiber for moisture-wicking and UPF 35 protection. Great as a base layer, or a standalone shirt for a cooler spring or summer evening. A definitive well-executed basic.

Size Shown: Medium on 5’7″/175

***BEST IN SHOW CHEAP OPTION*** The best way to think of this shirt is a budget version of the Bonobos jetsetter henley, and that’s not a bad thing. For $20 (or less with extra deals, which happens to be the case at post time), this offers PHENOMENAL bang for the buck and comes highly recommend. Fit is on par with the Bonobos shirt, too. 60% cotton/40% poly that’s heathered, but appears to be more… printed on rather than knitted in? Still looks and wears well. A nice option to break up the rotation of solid colors in the wardrobe.

Size Shown: Large on Joe, who is 5’10″/190

55% Nylon, 39% Polyester, 6% Spandex fabric feels great. It’s not featherweight, but not heavyweight either. Breathes well. Great stretch. All season worthy but a touch thicker than some lighter weight “performance” henleys. So best for fall and winter?

Size Shown: Medium on Paul, who is 5’10″/175

Not quite a workout shirt, because when you raise your arms up you’re about to/will expose your midsection. But for those that run hot such as me- this could be a great casual shirt in the warm/hot days of summer. Little details such as hemmed side splits and a placket that stays in place. Great deal with the discounts normally held on BR Factory’s site.

Size Shown: Medium on 5’7″/175

An absolute basic, but great as a base layer or even – stay with me – a work shirt. Stitching isn’t clean, and the slub fabric isn’t soft…and because of it, this has a strong workwear look. Wear this for shoveling snow, upcoming spring cleaning and landscaping, and working on “stuff” around the house. Fit is solid – not exceptional in the way the Bonobos is, but not tight and unforgiving.

Size Shown: Medium on 5’10″/175

Quite the premium price. Fabric blend is 49% Polyester, 46% Recycled Polyester, 5% Merino Wool. So not a lot of wool in there. But initial wear feels a bit more lux than even BR’s luxe polos. (Which, admittedly, are cotton, but still!) The collar is a bit closer than most. Partly due to there being more material/a VERY slight baseball jacket style raised area. Some may find the hem across the back shoulder more noticeable due to reinforcement of fabric. The brand recommends most size UP due to shrinkage, although Paul got a medium… and he usually wears a medium.

Size Shown: Large on 5’7″/175

An absolute basic. There is nothing remarkable about this henley, nor anything especially offensive. The slub cotton fabric offers minimal stretch, and isn’t especially soft. Raglan sleeve construction is a solid value add at this low price point and offers more movement and thus, more comfort. You wouldn’t go wrong buying this, but your happiness will greatly depend on your physique.

Size Shown: Medium on 5’10″/175

This thing runs pretty slim-fitting, which is expected from Express. Expect the sides to be hugging your torso. It’s that kind of slim. What stands out is the piping through the collar and placket, which even extends to the functional pocket. Four button placket. Deeper than most. Don’t go crazy unbuttoning more than a button. Or two. Unbuttoning more than that would be… something. They call it a “performance” henley, but it’s a cotton/poly/spandex blend. So no, not a workout henley. But a couple of these could look and feel good come summer.

Size Shown: Medium on 5’7″/175

Mneh. Not great. Typically, raglan sleeves provide a bit more room in the chest for the bigger fellas who never miss a chest day, but this shirt had an oddly tight fit. Very tight. Not helping matters was an inflexible, stiff and somewhat scratchy 100% cotton fabric. This is one for the thinner, leaner guys looking for a cheaper option.

Size Shown: Medium on 5’10″/175

Amazon’s entry to more articles of clothing from house brand Peak Velocity expands beyond workout gear yet is now void of any logos. A blend of pima cotton and modal gives the shirt its softness compared to other jersey tee’s from house brands Essentials and Goodthreads. Fit feels between a slim and regular. One of those henleys with a higher placed top button… meaning: the top button is sewn right onto the collar, whereas some other henleys will drop the top button a quarter inch or so down the placket.

Size Shown: Medium on 5’10″/175

Very similar to the short sleeve variation in all (or lack of) its glory. You may notice that this one is rocking three buttons instead of deuce. Yet still remains with the top button on the collar again. This one also feels a bit roomier in the back area than its short sleeve counterpart. Sleeves are strangely long. They reach all the way to my knuckles.

Size Shown: Medium on 5’7″/175

***BEST IN SHOW MID PRICED*** Core temp tech regulates temperature to keep the wearer from getting too hot, but this one does lean toward best use for lower temperatures/fall and winter use. Thicker, waffle knit fabric provides helpful heat retention, while raglan sleeves offer great fit and range of motion. The waffle knit, raglan sleeves, and smart color-match elbow patches add great details and texture in an aesthetically pleasing piece.

Size shown: Large on Grant, who is 6’2″ / 195 lb

A simple classic with a bit more room throughout. 100% cotton material is on the heavier side, with a finer waffle to it. Ribbed knit cuffs and collar are hefty and substantial, while the placket makes use of the waffle material too. Ten colors to pick from, while this option, saddle heather, was a standout among the group, with nice variation. Chunky buttons contrast nicely, though I could do without the LL Bean branding on them. Fit felt more standard here.

Size Shown: Large on 5’10″/190

Terrific. But the two main drawbacks to Lululemon will bite you here: Price, and availability. These are one of those items they just can’t seem to keep in stock. Maybe they’ve discontinued them? But the metal vent tech line has been so successful, that seems unlikely. Very, very limited colors and sizes at post time. But certainly worth keeping an eye on. Soft fabric that really does move with you. Does a terrific job in all temps. I lean on my long sleeves in bitter cold, and my short sleeves in searing heat. Anti-stink. Built to be sweat in. Machine wash and dry. 49% Nylon, 43% Recycled polyester, 4% Elastane, 4% “X-static” nylon. Size shown above is a large on 5’10″/195

Size Shown: Medium on 5’10″/175

Finally, a CHEAP henley that you can run/workout in. Roomy fit for those workouts that need more articulation of your arms and shoulders. There are even reflective stripes on each sleeve if you’re out for a walk/run past sundown. A lack of any tag and logos helps the shirt keep a minimum look. One noticeable detail is that instead of standard buttons, these use snaps. No not those kind of snaps, snaps, like… the fasteners. “Texture Twill” fabric is 74% polyester, 23% rayon, 3% spandex. “Ultra Soft” is 95% polyester, 5% spandex.

Size Shown: Large on 5’10″/190

***BEST IN SHOW SPENDY OPTION*** Not cheap. But it’s kinda 3-henleys in one. Why? It’s right there in the name. You can wear it for 3 days straight. The 89% merino wool, 11% nylon fabric is anti-stink, temperature regulating, and holds its shape. So for daily wear, it’s dynamite. Terrific for travel too (once we all get to do that again). Fit is slim without being skinny. There’s still room to move. Matte metal snap placket. The fabric really is something else. Size shown is a large on 5’10″/190.

Got a favorite henley that didn't make the list?