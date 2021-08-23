In Review: Huckberry’s PROOF Meridian Pants

Good pants come in so many different flavors: office pants, tech pants, casual pants, lounge pants, active pants. But, just as we as humans are constantly being asked to multitask with regularity, so are our pants. More brands are now being tasked with offering do-it-all pants, capable of performing in almost any scenario other than formal and intense outdoor environments. However, all of this heightened utility comes at an elevated price, so it behooves you to do your due diligence and see if a pair is worth the cash. Lululemon’s ABC pant is often see as the forerunner in this category, and is well-renowned for being the go-to pant for whatever the day demands. Proof, a Huckberry brand, is trying to follow suit with the Meridian 5-Pocket tech-fabric pant. For the steep price of $128, is the proof in the pudding? Can they compete with that famous Lulu juju?

Four colors. Five-pocket style.

Built in a Japanese milled 100% polyester fabric with plenty of stretch in the legs, this pant is made for the move. It looks like a classic five-pocket traveler pant, but wears with the comfort and flexibility of a tech pant. So far, so good for it’s do-it-all intention. The fabric is smooth, if not soft, and thankfully has none of the swishiness that can accompany tech-fabric pants. They aren’t silent in the same way natural-fabric pants would be, but you likely won’t notice. They have a light weight to them, and above-average breathability. They feel, in a word, “cool.” Huckberry says the fabric is “quick dry,” and while I didn’t pour a glass of water on my crotch to put that to the test, these seem more than up to the task if caught running to-and-fro in a light rain.

Size shown is a 33×30 on Jason who is 5’7″/185



The stretch in the legs is immense. Lunges, squats, and sitting cross-legged were all done with ease and comfort. It’s a good thing there is such an abundance of stretch. Because, unless you’re a slim fellow, these are tight-fitting pants. Athletic fit, these are not – despite their sporting ability. In my typical size 33×30, the fabric was glued to my thighs and glutes, and the waist was pretty snug.

100% poly Japanese “primeflex” fabric. And does it ever flex.

While the legs have a copious amount of stretchy material – and ran a bit longer than expected for a 30″ length – the belt line doesn’t seem to have stretch to it? Compared to the Bonobos Extra Stretch Travel Jeans I reviewed, these are VERY slim fitting. In those pants, a 32″ waist fit comfortably, with room to spare. As such, if you’re a fellow with thicker tree trunks, I urge you to size up when ordering the Proof pants. If you’re a true slim, take your regular size. These do ship and return for free if the sizing doesn’t quite work out, so there’s no risk in trying. PSA: don’t buy something just to have it. Dopamine hits wear off quickly, and you might wish you had that extra $128 instead of an ill-fitting pair of pants.

Despite a true slim fit, there was no issue doing a proper lunge, should you need to for whatever reason.

The fit is a bummer if you have a more muscular lower half and appreciate a little more room, but the pants fulfill their mission; you really could wear these everywhere. The pants are up to task for a variety of outfits, be it with a polo and white sneakers for a sharp casual look, or a button down flannel and heritage workboots for a more rugged outdoor aesthetic for the fall. In the dark grey pants pictured in the post, the color in real life is a spot-on match for the product photos on the Huckberry site.

Here’s what a 30″ inseam looks like on 5’7″. A bit long.

No shorter inseams below 30″. So if you’re under 5’8″ or 5’9″, might need to hem.

The bits and pieces – zipper, buttons, stitching – are all present without a foible. No loose ends or missed stitches, and the hardware is tightly attached and strong. The entire package fits together smoothly, without any issues. Flawless execution as it regards construction. My hunch says these will last for a good number of years of regular wear. There are no hot spots caused by seams or stitches. And unlike the ABC pant from Lululemon, these do NOT have that extra seam on the back of the knee. Some guys like that bit of tech-performance look Lululemon sews into the back legs of their pants, some guys hate it. So if you hate it, know that Proof does not have that on the backs of their legs.

Works with summer casual as well as fall flannels – These pants provide a lot of styling options

Whether or not you enjoy these pants comes down squarely to your physique and how these fit on YOUR body. If you’re a slimmer guy, Proof has NAILED the do-it-all traveler/commuter/bar hopper/ errand-runner/ chore pant, and done so in style. It’s not for me and my physique. Perhaps one day if they offer them in an athletic tapered fit, or a classic but not bulky fit (like Lululemon’s classic fit), me and my lower level thickums will be on board. But with all that said, there is no doubt that, objectively, Proof has made an exceptional pair of pants.