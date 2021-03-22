In Review: Bonobos Extra Stretch Travel Jeans

Bonobos has long been revered for their pants, and their original travel jeans have been a staple in their product catalog and a customer favorite for years. All for good reason too. Both the signature Bonobos curved waistband, and the different body-type templates – tailored, slim, athletic, etc. – help their customers dial in to the best size possible. The “regular” travel jeans are built in a 98% cotton, 2% elastane fabric blend. But now, Bonobos is catering to those of us who want all the goodness of the travel jean in an even-more-mobile package: the extra stretch travel jean.

Six colors. Three Fits (tailored, slim, and athletic)

Now built in a blend of 94% cotton, 4% polyester, and 2% elastane, this new version is true to the name – miles of stretch. While the elastane content has remained unchanged, that 4% shift to polyester has produced a more forgiving, more active-fitting pant for those on-the-go. The original travel jean was flexible enough, but these really are a dramatic step-up in stretch. With the stretch comes two additional significant considerations for the would-be buyer: Size and fabric weight.

94% cotton / 4% polyester / 2% elastane = lots of stretch

Out of curiosity on sizing, I spoke with a Bonobos rep who suggested I size down from my typical size in Bonobos travel jeans. Unfortunately, I have pairs in both 32″ and 33″ waist in the Athletic fit, and therefor opted for the 32″ in the extra stretch version. I can whole-heartedly confirm Mr. Bonobos’ recommendation and urge you to size down.

Size down for best fit.

Even in a 32″ size, this pant felt loose in the belt line. I appreciate the slightly extra room – as you can see, in the photos, the pants aren’t billowing or falling down my body. But for those of you looking for for a truly trim fit, I recommend sizing down from your typical waist size, as well as opting for a step down in fit. And note that there are “only” three fits in the extra stretch version, compared to the original. These come in tailored (slimmer than slim) slim (which is, uh, slim) and athletic (featured in the post you’re reading now). No straight or skinny fits here. Perhaps they’re trimming down those options? Too much of a good thing? Because it’s Bonobos, you can try a few sizes and take advantage of the free returns.

Up close with the “Greensboro Willow” shade.

Fabric is lighter wearing/not as thick as the original travel jean. Perfect for year round use.

One positive not to be overlooked with this “size down” fitting-foible: as these begin to (possibly) sell out and sizes become more scattered, if your exact size isn’t available, you will have more options to tinker with sizing to find a pair that fits, if you MUST have these. And, I do recommend you have these – as long as they fit. PSA: don’t buy something just to have it. Dopamine hits wear off quickly, and you might wish you had that extra $99 instead of an ill-fitting pair of pants.

Size shown is a 32 x 28, athletic fit, on Jason who is 5’7″/175

That said, these should make for an excellent pair of jeans for the spring, and perhaps even summer. The new blend of fabric is much lighter wearing and a bit thinner than the original travel jean. They do still hold up well in cold temperatures – it’s still in the low 30’s here in the Northeast – but will be a go-to as temperatures creep into the 50’s and 60’s.

Bring on the sun.

My hunch is Bonobos planned for this, as the colors and hues – 6 different richly dyed choices – perfectly fit the traditional period between the darker shades of winter and the brighter palette of summer. Shown in this post is the Greensboro Willow, though the Santa Fe Clay and Rockville Charcoal look MIGHTY fine.

If you’re on the hunt for an extremely flexible, uniquely dyed pair of jeans, the Bonobos extra stretch travel jean is highly recommended, especially at the same price as the originals.