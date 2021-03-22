The Suggestion: Only wear underwear you love

There are certain shared mileposts along a young man’s road to growing up. One day, you stop decorating your place with movie posters. Then, the microwave ceases to be the sole appliance you “cook” with. All of a sudden, your favorite whiskeys are no longer cinnamon or apple flavored.

It’s happening.

Your “going out shirts” head to the thrift store, Ranch no longer goes on everything (I used to put it on eggrolls), and you stop “checking in” on exes on social media (INCOGNITO MODE).

And one day, far far down that road, you invest in and only wear underwear you love.

Normally $20 a piece, a lot of guys swear by these. Now on a rare bulk buy sale.

Whatever your favorite underwear happens to be? Invest in making them your daily.

Many men limp (bad word choice) through life with only a couple of “good” pairs of underwear at their disposal, and the rest in their drawer is uncomfortable, ratty, cheap cotton crap they hate putting on in the morning. A few days into any given week and they’ve exhausted the good stuff. They’re then stuck with the “bad” stuff until they can do laundry. And it frankly, sucks.

I implore you to jump on the “great underwear only” bandwagon. It’ll change your life. Having a drawer full of nothing but your best drawers is like having a superpower. The alternative is awful. You might have on a super sharp outfit, but skidding (poor word choice again) towards laundry day in underwear that rides up, or holds onto butt sweat, or just looks like hell, is no way to go through life.

Took me well into my 30s to figure that out.

$90 now buys you a weeks worth. Colors are up to you. But they have plenty.

I’m not a UA Tech Boxer Jock guy. I’m an Ex Officio man myself. But the UA Tech Boxer Jock is pretty well loved. Ninety bucks gets you seven pairs with this new bulk buy/tiered sale Under Armour just launched. That’s $12.85 a pair. Normally they run twenty bucks a pop. That’s a week’s worth. Of course you don’t have to go all-in. Maybe it’s just a few additional pairs that’ll allow you to trash the underwear you hate wearing. Sixty bucks gets you four pairs. That breaks down to $15 a pair. And that trips the free shipping threshold ($60) for Under Armour too.

Whether it’s these UA Tech Boxers on steal alert, or cheaper Airism from UNIQLO, or spendy Ex Officio or whatever…

I don’t care about the specifics.

Just strongly consider wearing only underwear you love.

Do it for your growth as a sentient creature.

Do it for your soul.

Do it…

for your junk.