Win it: The Made in the USA Boarding Pass Flight Briefcase

Note: Big thanks to Boarding Pass for the 20% off code on the Flight Brief. We didn’t request that specific code, but it’s much appreciated. All the warm and fuzzies. All of ’em. Heads up that it expires on February 1st.

There will come a time when “WFH” all day every day subsides. As crazy as it sounds, the weirdness that is the (very) strange neuroses of Helen in Accounting, or standing in line for pretzel day, or seeing that sales manager Brook has once again left the sports section in the can… it’s all weirdly beneficial to our brains.

Or at the very least those oddities of daily worker-bee life aren’t as as soul crushing as spending every day, at home, pacing your floors like Edmond Dantès in Château d’If.

And even if you’re not an office-worker, having a good bag that can carry your technology and a few essentials is, well, essential. And the USA Made, waxed canvas, Boarding Pass “Flight Brief” does it all and does it all well for a plenty fair price.

Made in the USA!

Made from 10 oz waxed canvas that looks and feels like the real deal. Because it is. It’s not some flimsy junk, but it’s not crusty or heavy either. Solid. Dimensions are 15.5 x 12.5 inches x 3.5 inches wide, and this has the ideal work-bag setup: two balanced, top grab handles, and a detachable shoulder strap for longer jaunts. The alternatives to this design across men’s work-bags as a whole just aren’t good enough. True messenger bags (no grab handles) look unprofessional. Old school briefcases with no shoulder strap can be inconvenient and awkward. This? This design? This is what you want.

Waxed canvas exterior. Leather accents. Brass hardware.

Underneath that waxed canvas is a bit of slim padding to help keep any breakables in one piece (as long as you don’t go full Jason Bourne with it). Inside is soft true-blue twill and a laptop divider sized to fit a Macbook Air or up to a 15″ MacBook Pro. An additional interior pocket, as well as an exterior zippered pocket keeps you organized. Y’know, without looking like Captain Cargo Pants who bought every item under the “Tac” umbrella. (There’s a “tac” shaver now? Oh good Lord.)

Simple interior. Not overdone.

Boarding Pass even includes an extra little tin of Martexin wax to keep your briefcase’s waterproofiness up to spec. Just use it once per year, if you so choose to dive into a DIY at home weekend project.

Extra wax for you to use a year from now.

It’s professional but not sharp-edged or snooty. It’s made from quality materials but not so fancy that you’ll be afraid to use it. It’s handsome, it’s down to earth, it’s worth the investment. Sound familiar? IT’S YOU YES YOU DEAR READER! Only in bag form.

And one day, hopefully in the not overly distant future, you’ll get to bring it on a plane. Or inside a coffee shop. Or into an office once again. Maybe, just maybe, on Pretzel Day.

Enter here to win the Boarding Pass NYC Flight Brief shown in the post above. One entry per person. Deadline for entry is 11:59 pm ET 1/20/21. Winner will be notified by email. Good luck, and HUGE thanks to Boarding Pass NYC for sending along this Briefcase for a review and subsequent giveaway.