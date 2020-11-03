The Best in Affordable Style from the Month that Was – October 2020

A wise man once asked: “What the hell just happened?” And for good reason. There is value in looking back. It gives us all a good gauge as to what is good, and more importantly, what is not good, going forward. Sure, the “clip show” is mostly a cheap (affordable?) device to create new content out of already published stuff. But it’s also a good way to catch up in case you missed something. So cue the flashback music. Here’s the very best from the month that was…

It was brief. It was limited. It was spectacular. More than 60% off their dock peacoats, UK fabric tweed sportcoats, Legacy Blazers, Abingdon duffles, and more. A true flash in the pan. Don’t expect that to happen again anytime soon.

Because they look great, feel great, and fit great. And sadly, this thing isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. But the good news is, wearing a mask is easy, and if most of us buy in, it’s also effective. Don’t take your foot off the fighting Covid gas guys. We owe it to ourselves, and we really owe it to all the healthcare workers. Fingers crossed for all of them, which I know doesn’t help. Hoping is not action. Hoping doesn’t help. But masks do. Wear a mask.

Always a hoot. Yes, I said HOOT. Hoot like all of the owls who are out hootin’ and sipping on their Pumpkin Spice Lattes in the crisp fall air! Okay, so owls don’t drink pumpkin spice lattes. They murder mice, eat them whole, and then gag up the waste their bodies can’t use. But it’s much more palatable to think of them drinking sugary coffee drinks. Nature, man. It’s brutal out there.

Yes we took some liberties and sourced goods from a few other stores. Because you don’t want to buy shoes, frankly, at Target. But the guts of each outfit is/are from Target. But c’mon… poetic license. Please. Thank you. I’m glad you (or most of you) understand.

Your place, no matter if it’s owned or rented, long term or short term, is still YOUR place. Not all of these suggestions will be possible for those who bounce around between studio apartment to studio apartment with frequency (been there… once moved apartments three times in 10 months). BUT. Taking pride in where you rest and rejuvenate and eat and sleep is well worth the time investment. Especially now that we’re all doing our part to stick to our home bases as much as we can.

There’s a reason why it’s not just “keep calm,” but instead “keep calm and carry on.” Don’t give up the ship. Give the joggers a rest for a day or two. You’ll feel better. Promise.

It’s crap. You know it. I know it. Everyone knows it. The feel good factor wears off almost immediately, and then the long tail of feeling like trash vapor trails outta your soul for oodles after. But give us a follow on FB, Twitter, and the ‘gram, won’t you?

Puke soles! Still. Pretty cool, frankly.

You’re outside, the stuff you touch you take home with you, and it’s easy to socially distance! Now go grab some galas!

Hello, neighbor.

Learned something from Adam in this post. By simply knocking off a pair of eyelets (reducing them from the usual six down to five pairs), you make a shoe look a LOT sleeker than their more conservative brethren. Still not gonna ruffle any feathers. But yeah, those shoes are sehk–zayyyy.

“It’s your Joe in a box.”

These things have been given more mentions than Snap at a Rice Krispie Treats bake-off. A full review is on the way. Promise. They’re not cheap, but word is they’re glorious.

Keep an eye on Brooks Brothers. They’ve still got some Golden Fleece stock, as well as some made in the UK shoes floating around their warehouses. And every so often a fat deal like 45% off has been coming down the pike.