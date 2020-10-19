Steal Alert: Brooks Brothers: 45% off $300+ (plus shoes and accessories sale)

Brooks Brothers: 44.75% off $300+ w/ BC1818
So this one is a bit complicated.
Brooks Brothers is running a 35% off $300+ sale at present (as well as 25% off $200). The 15% off code BC1818 is still active. So at checkout, That drops, oh, let’s say those Made in the UK (probably by Crockett & Jones) Goodyear Welted cap toes shown at the top of the post… down to $289.
From $698.
Because, they’re already on sale. And it all stacks at checkout.
- Made in the UK Peal & Co. Medallion Captoes – $289.23 ($698)
- Football Leather Duffel – $289.23 ($698)
- Football Leather Briefcase – $247.79 ($598)
- Regent Fit Herringbone Sport Coat – $275.14 ($498)
- Golden Fleece Merino Wool Trench Coat – $192.82 ($698)
- Regent Fit BrooksCool Blazer – $275.14 ($498)
More than a few other things worth a spy with this deal too.
Big thanks to Aaron K. for the tip here, as well as our shoe expert Adam for confirming the steal-alert-worthiness of the dress shoes.
That’s all. Carry on.