Steal Alert: 20% off Ledubry Masks for 48 hours

Ledbury: 20% off masks (men, women, kids) w/ MASK20
Let’s take a look at yours truly on January 1st 2020 when a time traveler from the future told me that in a few short months I’d have “nice masks” I’d irrationally save for good days, just like I “save” my nice shoes and shirts:
Life comes at you fast.
My Ledbury masks are my “good” masks. And now, they’re on sale.
Which is obviously unusual.
- The Kent Trio 3-Layer Antibacterial Cotton Mask Mixed Chambray 3-Pack – $20 FINAL ($25)
- The Ross Silver Ion Jersey Antibacterial Black & White Mask 2-Pack – $22.40 FINAL ($28)
- For Her: The Ross Silver Ion Jersey Antibacterial Grey & Blue Mask 2-Pack – $22.40 FINAL ($28)
20% off for 40 hours only.
Final sale because, well, when you try them on you breathe into them.
It got a bit cold at the dappered home offices the other day, and during an early, early morning walk with the dog, the cold was making my nose run a bit. I wiped my nose with my glove, and there staring back at me was a tiny slime trail of nose goo on my gloved hand.
I thought to myself:
“This is how this gets real bad in the next few months.”
Especially as we all head indoors.
Hold the line. Help the cause. Wear a mask.
That’s it. Carry on.