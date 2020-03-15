I don’t know.

I don’t know what to do here. Like, in general, but also specifically here. I can see the social media comments and emails now.

“Do this. Don’t do that. Don’t encourage this. DO encourage that! You should write about this. Post about that. NO malls! But what about delivery drivers and warehouse workers? Don’t you know how serious this is? We all really need something less serious right now. You’re insignificant, why are you even talking about this, who do you think you ARE?”

I don’t know.

And that’s okay.

Because not knowing what to do on this silly little website never has and never will amount to a hill of beans* in this crazy world.

We’ll figure it out.

Flatten the curve.

Distancing.

Individually, we can work as one. Hold the line.

*Beans are crazy. The crazy beans.