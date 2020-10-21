Style Scenario: What to Wear on an Apple Picking Date

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions and then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Apple picking is an annual fall tradition across the country, and in today’s social environment, it can be a great option for a socially-distanced activity with family, friends, or a date. Few things are more comforting and aesthetically pleasing than an orchard ablaze in its harvest and fall colors. Utilize your wardrobe to lean into the mood of this seasonal activity with layers, textures, and rich tones.

The Jacket: Flint & Tinder Made in the USA Waxed Trucker Jacket in Coal – $240. In all probability, this is the most popular thing Huckberry sells. And for good reason. Head here for a full review, but in summary, this is a piece that gets better as time goes on. The waxed canvas patinas as if it were leather, and the fit improves day by day. It’s likely this will become your favorite jacket.

The Pants: Goodthreads Slim Fit Comfort Stretch Corduroy Pant in Khaki – $30. Another hit, this time from Amazon. One of the best items Goodthreads offers. 98% cotton and 2% Elastane, this pair of cords hits all of the seasonal must-haves with a comfortable stretch build, tight wale construction, and a rich color. The product details on Amazon call it khaki, but a more accurate description would be a lighter shade of chestnut. Listed as a slim fit, the 2% elastane stretch accommodates even the thunder thighed crowd as shown in the header image. Featured in last year’s Goodthreads fall collection review where it won best in show.

The Hat: Banana Republic Washable Merino Beanie in Yellow Ochre – $39. The product description calls this a “slouchy” fit beanie, but that isn’t exactly accurate. If you have an incredibly small head, it very well might, but there isn’t excess fabric or sizing to create any slouch. What it IS, however, is an excellently constructed, merino-soft beanie in a unique shade of deep yellow with brown and orange undertones perfect for the season. And, it’s almost always eligible for BR’s discounts.

The Sweater: Banana Republic Italian Merino Crewneck Sweater in Navy – $47. Banana Republic knows merino wool. Year after year, the brand offers high-quality merino goods with sturdy, durable construction for fair pricing. Raglan sleeves lend added comfort and range of motion for easy-layering underneath the waxed trucker jacket. This classic navy shade ties together the full outfit to create a fall appropriate color palette.

The Boots: Shoe the Bear Curtis Cap Toe Boot – $99.90 ($195). Fall is an excellent season to integrate suede into your wardrobe for added texture and depth of color to your outfit, with no place better than the shoes. Gray is a terrific shade for suede, as it’s very versatile and looks right at home during the cooler months. These things are made in Portugal, and being that Norstrom sells them, they ship and return for free. If you’re worried about how the suede will react to the weather that comes with fall (and winter)… hit ’em with some waterproofing spray, let them air out for a day or two, and be on your way.

The Watch: Timex X Todd Snyder Liquor Store Automatic Watch in Olive – $249. Todd Snyder is one of the great American designers of our day, creating classically inspired items that are potential future-classics themselves. This watch, in a seasonally appropriate olive color, hits all the right notes for this outfit. Feel like it’s too spendy for a simple retro look? Understood. Try an Orient Bambino here. Yes, a retro-styled dress watch isn’t as rugged as the rest of the outfit… but that’s the point.

The Belt: The Tie Bar Solid Suede Belt in Brown – $30. Just as with the shoes, the belt is an easy way to add texture to your outfit with suede. The belt and shoes do NOT need to match – especially with the boots being grey suede – so mix it up with a deep brown suede belt to pop nicely with the jacket.

The Socks: Bombas Merino Blend Tri-Block Socks – $18. Bombas merinos are quickly gaining steam as the favored socks around these parts. Perfect mid-weight, super comfortable, and they go with everything.