Win it: The Made in the USA Flint & Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket

First Impressions

Pulling it out of the box, my first thought was, this thing is rugged. The tags note it’s completely made in the good ol’ US-of-A: the fabric is sourced from NJ, and the jacket itself is cut and sewn in LA.

Made in the USA. Fabric is from New Jersey.

Sliding it on, the arms hug pretty tight, and the hem hits right at the waist. The fit is just a touch on the “standard fit” side, but that’s understandable, as it’s meant to have the ability to layer underneath it when it gets really icy. Sleeves are slightly long, but again, the ability to fully cover your gloved hands is the reason.

A size small on 5’9″ / 155 lbs. Shown here in the “Moss” Shade

Warmth

Summer is still hanging on in a big way up here in parts of the Northeast (high of 84 today at the time of this writing), so I wasn’t really looking forward to donning a flannel jacket. I figured I had seen “flannel-lined” jackets before, and that I’d be fine to wear it around the house a bit to test it out. Well, it turns out, the Flint & Tinder is not other flannel-lined jackets; I didn’t last more than 5 minutes in our home before breaking a sweat! I don’t really plan to find a walk-in freezer to do a real test, but I have no doubts that this thing will keep you toasty warm by itself in a fall chill, and you probably wouldn’t need more than a light layer to stave off a snowy day. And speaking of snow…

It’s warm. Surprisingly warm.

Water Resistance

What waxed jacket review would be complete without a little test of water resistance? Time to put it through the ringer! As you can see, water glides right off of the waxed shell. I’d be confident going out in the elements with this protecting me.

Features (Pockets, Side Tabs, Collar)

One of my favorite things about this jacket is the attention to detail. The side pockets are perfectly placed where your hands expect them to be – something surprisingly rare in jackets such as these. As mentioned before, when you have a jacket that claims to be weather-resistant, that collar better stand up straight and stay there. Bingo. There are also side tabs present to fine-tune the fit on the waist.

Nice hardware.

There’s a single inside pocket on the left side, which matches the single outside chest pocket. Plenty big enough to fit my Pixel 2 XL phone with a case on, but two things of note here. Given the pocket locations are on the left side, you lefties may need to become ambidextrous. Secondly, it was a confusing decision to me to not line the inner pocket with flannel. The canvas pocket looks sharp from a design standpoint, but having the waxy, rigid stuff comprise half the inner surface of the pocket makes me hesitant to have my phone live there.

Handy pocket, but would have loved to have seen it lined with that flannel.

Fabric & Finish

The muted colors of the inner flannel lining are colorful, but without being peacockish – the perfect complement for the more muted backdrops of fall and winter. It gives off a workwear vibe, and to the touch, the wax has that nice, smooth, almost slightly-sticky feel that lets you know that it’s not just using “waxed” as a buzzword.

Available in four colors, but selling quickly. A restock of sizes/shades coming in a few weeks.

It’s worth noting there’s no stretch to this, but you probably already knew that. The real wax finish means a stiff overall structure. You can actually stand the arm of the jacket straight up by itself – whoa.

Waxed. For real. But somehow doesn’t inhibit movement either.

But thankfully, that’s not at the expense of movement. This thing has no issues reaching, bending, and moving, and will likely acquire some super-sweet battle-scar creases with long-term wear. The matte pewter buttons are thick and solid, and with a tall clearance, always close super securely.

Bottom line – this is a quality investment piece.

