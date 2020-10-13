Steal Alert: J. Crew’s Best Sellers Sale

J. Crew: Best Sellers Event
In what has to be an attempt to siphon off some money from Amazon during the Prime Day push… J. Crew is running one heck of a select items sale right now.
It’s very select. Not a ton going on, but what IS going on, is pretty spectacular:
- Dock Peacoat – $109.50 ($298)
- UK Tweed Sportcoat – $98 ($298)
- Abingdon Duffel – $118 ($298)
- Sussex Quilted Jacket – $59.50 ($148)
- Ludlow Suit Jacket & Matching Trouser – $199 ($650)
- Ludlow Pocket Blazer in English Basketweave Cotton-Wool – $129.50 ($398)
- Ludlow Slim-fit Legacy Blazer in American Wool – $134.50 ($350)
So yeah.
What it lacks in width and breadth for selection, it certainly makes up for in intensity.
We’re talking about clothes, right?
Prices run through tomorrow, 10/14.
That’s all.
Carry on.