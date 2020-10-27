One Store, Five Outfits: Target’s Goodfellow & Co Men’s Brand Fall 2020

How to Wear It: Target’s Goodfellow & Co. Men’s Brand Fall 2020
Why anyone would want to wear only clothes from one store, I don’t know. BUT. It does make for a fun experiment, especially when it comes to showing the versatility of some classic, timeless pieces. Here’s just five, clickable outfits that we put together (mostly) from this year’s fall crop of Target’s exclusive Goodfellow & Co brand. Head here for a full review, run down, and fit observations.
Outfit 1: Fall Office Smart Casual
Goodfellow & Co: Striped Sweater – $25, Flannel – $28, Light Brown Corduroy Pants – $28
(Orient Watch – $100ish, The Tie Bar Belt – $30, B.R. Boots – $125, Allen Edmonds Briefcase – $200)
Outfit 2: Weekend Casual Layers Errands/Lunch
Goodfellow & Co: Henley – $17, Camo Hoodie – $24, Puffer Vest – $30, Joggers – $25
(J.Crew Tote Bag – $100ish, Onitsuka Sneakers – $90)
Outfit 3: Smart Casual Thanksgiving
Goodfellow & Co: Basic Tee – $6, Shawl Sweater – $30, Jeans – $28
(Timex Watch – $38, Gap Belt – $40, Clarks Chukkas – $125)
Outfit 4: Chilly Fall Afternoon Outdoors
Goodfellow & Co: Sherpa Jacket – $50, Henley – $17, Jeans – $28, Pigskin Gloves – $23
(Banana Republic Hat – $39, Allen Edmonds Boots – $275)
Outfit 5: Fall Nights Staying In, Nowhere To Be
Goodfellow & Co: Striped Sweater – $25, Basic Tee – $6, Joggers – $25
(Adidas Vegan Samba – $80, Southern Tier Beer, That book you’ve been meaning to read)