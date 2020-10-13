Amazon Prime Day 2020 Picks for Men

Amazon’s Prime service has been a game changer for a lot of us, and it has quickly become a dominating factor in the world of online retail. At $119 for a one-year subscription (when paid as an annual) , it’s not cheap. But it can help eliminate any sort of annoying, little shopping-related “errands” that you may have. It’s crazy convenient. Here’s what you get with your membership:

Free two-day shipping, if not faster. Which is crazy. (This is why most people sign up for Prime.) Returns are free too. Of course, with 2020 being #2020, things can get hairy/weird depending on what’s going on in the world. So yeah. These days with Prime, things can show up next day. Sometimes it takes a few/a week. Unprecedented, and all that.

Prime Music streaming service.

Prime streaming video – kinda like Netflix, freebie titles can be a bit limited.

And more and more (they’re adding lots of other features).

Free, two day shipping from Amazon is huge. It has drastically reduced the amount of trips many of us used to make to big box stores (say, for, protein powder, or post-it notes, or AA batteries, or running shoes, or an adjustable monitor arm or… you get the idea). And while Amazon has launched their own house-brands for men’s style, they also carry plenty of watches, shoes, and other basic clothes/accessories guys with a good sense of style may take a shine to. And for “Prime Day,” there are some eye catching discounts. Picks are below. And remember, you need to have a Prime membership to get the discount.

This is the official watch of Prime day, right? Usually around $85 (already a deal at that price) and now down to $56 for Prime Day. Secret Agent looks on a cubical worker’s budget. Good feel and solid, 200m water resistance too. Nice stainless steel band and case. Automatic movement. Exhibition case back. 40mm case dial hits the sweet spot for most. Also looks great on a rubber/silicone or leather strap. High end Swiss watch makers? They should subsidize Invicta’s production of this particular watch. This son-of-a-gun is a gateway drug if there ever was one.

There are a lot of trashy looking joggers out there. These aren’t them. THESE actually look, wait for it, athletic. And a huge bonus for those of us who like our box jumps and squats? You can get them in an athletic fit. That’s part of the “build your own.” Select Fitted, Athletic, or Loose, then pick a color and size and you’re on your way.

For those that don’t want to pay anything close to North Face prices. Is it gonna look and feel like a North Face coat? Nah. But it’ll be close enough for $38!

A best in show pick from last year’s Goodthreads round up. “Upon first wear, they fit slightly snug in the quads and seat in my usual 32×30 size, but the waist fit true. If you’re a slimmer guy, or don’t have as much meat on your legs as my thunder thighs, these should serve you quite well. They wore lighter in weight than expected, as they were a touch on the thin side. As I wore them, they just began to simply feel great. The construction is solid, and the fabric is soft to the touch. Simply, a real winner.” For $30, a deal. For $21?? A steal. Get yourself a pair and don’t look back. Seven colors available here. Everything from burgundy to black to the khaki (not light khaki, that’s another option) shown here.

Select your size and color, and you’ll see the discount. Not as heavy as the Amazon Essentials options we lead the post with. Also, from Goodthreads and not Amazon Essentials. So it MIGHT be a bit more contemporary in fit and finish? Maybe? Probably a reach there.

Holy crud-buckets. That’s quite the cut. These are our man Adam’s noise cancelling headphones. And he has a baby daughter! Perfect for when you have to get work done (and someone else is watching the little one… or someone else’s little one/the neighbor’s dog/the construction across the alley is making an insane amount of noise). Also available in navy or silver.

WHAT. Amazon has the slightly fitted but not compression, perfect-for-any-workout Under Armour MK1s on sale for Prime Day?

There’s actually quite a bit of Under Armour on sale for Prime Day. Surprising.

Anyway, back to Prime Day…

From the Amazon exclusive brand Peak Velocity, which more than a few of us have had great success with. These are a cotton/poly fleece. But being that they’re “lightweight tech”, hopefully they’re not thick, weighty, smushy stuff like a pure 100% cotton sweat pant would be? Potential here for the athleisure crowd. Especially at under $20 shipped.

Pffft. Eight-seventy-five for TWO t shirts? There’s hardly anything more versatile but also still kinda stylish than a breton stripe t-shirt. Wear it under a cardigan. Or a rumpled chino sportcoat. Or on its own. Plus you get a solid navy t-shirt thrown in, just because!

Shown above is the Prime Day Deal “fudge” option. Head here for our shoe expert’s review of the “Brown” (not on sale) variation. Big thanks to Andy K. for the tip!

Select your size and you’ll see the sale price. Mid-weight oxford cloth. Box pleat in the back allows for freedom of movement. Offered in either slim or standard fits. Size shown above is a medium slim fit. It’s a basic, casual, oxford cloth button down for a dependable price that ships fast. What’s not to like? Full review here.

Full respect to those who are super anti-smart speaker. I get it. I see you. I hear you NSA workers. Or, more accurately, you hear me. Anywhodiddlysquat, if you DO have a smart speaker in your home, I’m guessing that 87.9% of its use is playing music. So you want something that actually sounds good (read: NOT an echo dot). This is the top end. And after 10,000+ reviews, it’s almost 5/5 stars.

NOT some diameter monster. 37mm. Day and Date window. 100m water resistance. Classic field good looks. Powered by their light-based eco-drive movement machine.

Grown up sippy cups. If that’s not #2020, I don’t know what is. Maybe a good stocking stuffer for the wine/picnic drinker on your gift list this year? Kinda sorta perfect for those outdoor, socially distanced get togethers.

Lots of potential here for the budget bike commuter, and it’s awfully cheap too. Enormously high reviews for something so inexpensive.

Chino joggers. A WFH pant if there ever was one.

A pick from last year’s Prime Day that came through again this year. This is what Mrs. Dappered uses for a facial cleanser. And she’s goddamned gorgeous. My mug? Not as pretty, BUT, it has been looking a little better since I started stealing her facial cleanser! It’s super gentle, but it still absolutely cleans even after a super gross sweaty day. Yet it doesn’t dry out.

You know a trend has fully permeated the public consciousness when Amazon Essentials is making a version. Not Goodthreads… AMAZON ESSENTIALS. The same Amazon brand that made the batteries in my computer mouse.

Use these all the time. Like, much of the day. Podcasts, music, bluetooth connected to my spin bike… etc. Big fan. I’m anything but an apple fan boy. There’s plenty of things they make that I do NOT like. But these? Love ’em.

What the h-e-double-hockey-sticks. If Amazon’s goal is to be the “everything store”, then I think they’ve hit that mark. CUT THAT MEAT.

Note that this post will be updated as we work our way through all the prime day deals. Got a tip on something that’s a Prime Day deal? Send those in to joe@dappered.com. Amazon’s Prime “day” ends Wednesday, 10/14/20.