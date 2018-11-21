Black Friday 2018 Deals for Men + Picks

NOTE: We’ll be updating as more sales roll in/deals change. So check back. Black Friday. A mess in person, but thanks to the explosion of e-commerce, you can hunker down at home while avoiding the crush of humanity at all the brick & mortar stores. Cyber Monday? Still also worth paying attention to, and we’ll have a post for that coming up next week. There’s been even more Black Friday “creep” this year, with MANY of these deals launching pre-Thanksgiving (and thus, why this is getting an early launch). Picks are scattered about when something was too good not to specifically mention. Got a tip on an extra good Black Friday Sale? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

No code needed here. But? If you’re a card member? You should be able to knock an extra 10% off at checkout with the code BRCARD. Only limitation is that it has to be regular price (no 3rd party either if I’m not mistaken). More picks here if you want em’.

In case you missed the launch of this on Monday. About as good as it has gotten for J. Crew in a good long while. A few new picks above. One of the best sales J. Crew has run in recent memory. Even most of their suits are getting the 40% off cut. Works on sale items too.

As a recovering Scout, I absolutely love Huckberry. Well made gear with lots of outdoor uses but great looking all at the same time. And their select Black Friday deals are pretty sweet. Those Flint and Tinder shells? Made in the USA. Same with those Chippewa boots too of course.

And it all ships and returns for free, being that it’s Nordstrom. Lots of the same stuff that was in the previous fall sale, but some new items in there as well. Pretty solid price cuts on cold weather stuff like (nice looking!) coats, gloves, scarves, etc.

Looks like there’s hardly any exclusions to this code. Even their Thompson Suits (and in worsted wool too, not just the seasonal stuff) is getting the cut too! Can’t recall the last time those WEREN’T excluded from a code.

Fine. Leather. Goods. Treat yo self! Form Function Form balances, beautifully, the luxury of high quality leather with rugged construction and the value that comes with being made by hand here in the USA. For those who like to stay organized, carry business cards at all times, and also take a note or two on the go, check out the Field Rep Wallet. Discount is good through Cyber Monday, the 26th.

Now’s a good time to get your Goodfellow & Co on. This deal expires today (Wed 11/21), but expect some more deals coming on Black Friday proper. Head here for a more complete rundown of what Target’s Goodfellow & Co is offering this season. And don’t forget, Target is offering free 2-day shipping, no membership required, through the holidays.

Dappered exclusive code has expired. Onto the non-exclusive code THANKFUL35. Code expires on Friday, and then I believe the discount starts to shrink a bit over the weekend. Yes, $95 is a lot for a dress shirt. But they really are incredible. Terrific fabrics, GREAT collars (and that lowered second button), and they’re quite durable. They make much, much more than just white and light blue shirts, so check out the full range, but you’d be in great company to stock a closet with a few of their white and light blue fine twills.

NOTE: Customer Service Ninjas are telling people that Cyber Monday will be 35% off sitewide. No thresholds. So unless you need something ASAP or you’re worried about something going out of stock, might be best to hold off.

So the threshold is pretty high, but it’s Bonobos. Everything is expensive. But 30% off is pretty rare for them. Code runs clear through Sunday.

Under $300 for wheelhouse, first quality heritage-collection AEs is not a bad deal at all. Just the Carlyle and McAllister getting that cut down to $295. But lots of other models from their still made in Port Washington collection are getting nice discounts for the big shopping weekend.

Well that’s awfully kind. Half off and free shipping? Express doesn’t appeal to everyone, but they do make some more toned down/less flashy designs. Plus… can’t think of a place I’d rather not be in the world of retail than an EXPRESS store in a mall on Black Friday. Enough to drive you batty. Prices are as marked online. No code needed here.

That is very, very kind of Club Monaco to do. Those Liverpool Chelseas from Allen Edmonds really are something. Full review of those can be found here. All made in the USA picks shown above.

Half off, no exclusions, PLUS they’re doing even bigger discounts with some of their online “doorbusters.” Like that wool blend trapper hat. How one busts a door on the internet, I’ll never know.

Lands’ End is dependable. Not flashy. But good. Their cashmere is surprisingly nice. And those moleskin 5-pockets are something of a legend around these parts. Note that this code and pin is good for today and today only, but they’ll be rolling through MULTIPLE half off (full price) codes over the next few days.

Spendy stuff, but the quality is there. Warning… splurge territory ahead.

Was $49.90 – $79.90, now ten bucks off. Seems like UNIQLO is gonna slow roll their deals out this year?

25% off a full priced Charles Tyrwhitt shirt isn’t much. This we know. But CT does a LOT more than just shirts. And the free shipping is nice too, being that it all ships from the UK. Head here for a review on those suede wholecuts. UPDATE: Turns out that this deal stacks with their multi-buy shirt deal, so instead of four shirts for $200, it’s now four shirts for $150. Not bad at all! And thanks to Bryce L. for the tip!

Works on Todd Snyder, Todd Snyder+Champion, Corgi, New Balance, New Era, Timex and Vans. Excludes the Peanuts + Champion Collection and all other Third Party Brands. So there are exclusions lurking out there. And yes, it’s Todd Snyder, so things are pricey even with a discount.

Also Worth a Mention:

Note: This post will be updated as more sales come down the pike. Got a tip on an extra good Black Friday Sale? Send those into joe@dappered.com