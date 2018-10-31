Banana Republic 50% off Friends and Family Sale Picks for Men

Note: Didn’t get a personalized code in your email? Text Family to 89532 and you should get one back from BR. But pretty sure you’re opting into their promotional texts at that point. If you’re a Gap inc. cardmember, you can use the code BRCARDFF and don’t forget to use the code BRCARD at checkout for an additional 10% off. Do know that the discount drops to 30% off leather/suede/cashmere stuff.

Banana Republic has been doing really, really well lately. And their fall/winter stuff has continued that momentum. Thoughtful designs, really good fabrics with a balance of traditional and tech, and lots of fits and colors.

The one issue? They’ve been excluding some of their most popular stuff (like the Kevin Love collection) a lot. But that’s NOT the case here. 50% off just about everything.

Nice. Very nice. 60% wool and 40% nylon blend that’s spun to feel extra light and soft. And it is. Size shown is a medium on my 5’10” / 195 lb frame. Big fan of those retro stripes. A few color options to pick from too. Was excluded for the longest time. On the thicker side. Not some paper thin, super easy to layer thing. A warm sweater.

Moleskin Traveler Pants! I repeat! Moleskin Traveler Pants! Your favorite five pockets winterized with super soft, brushed cotton.

Huge potential here. Big fan of their motion-stretch line, which is usually a cotton poly sweatshirt like material, but these? These are an Italian wool blend. Still knit. Still made to be super flexible. Two appropriate fall colors. One weird thing here though… there’s no vent in the rear? Some might not like that.

Much, much better looking than a hoodie. And not that much more expensive than some collegiate book store hoodie. Not bad considering these are 100% Italian Merino wool.

Bombers have been big for a couple years now, and that one might just be the cream of the affordable yet still really good looking crop. 80% wool and 20% nylon Italian fabric. Also available in charcoal.

Was introduced a while back to be a more jean-like alternative to the super stretchy and well loved traveler denim. These “Rapid Movement” jeans still have plenty of stretch, but look and feel a little more like regular ol’ jeans. Full review can be found here. Plenty of fits and washes to pick from. Size shown above is a 33×30 tapered fit in rinse. Enormous fan of these.

That traditional, flecked look, without the super traditional bulky as hell fit (one would assume). 65% extra-fine merino wool, 30% nylon, 5% alpaca wool.

I don’t usually go for the celebrity collaborative stuff, but these are another pick(s) from the Kevin Love collection at Banana Republic. Both are made from Italian 80% wool / 20% nylon material.

Not wool. But some people prefer cotton. Whether it’s due to allergies or an itch factor or whatever. And that texture. Hot dang.

From their classic but never stuffy “heritage” line. Not a bad price for a nautical striped, wool blend crew that you’ll probably reach for time and time and time again. 80% recycled Merino wool, 20% nylon. Shown above with the Kevin Love DB topcoat.

While wearing a velvet sportcoat one New Year’s Eve evening, I once had a bro come up and say to me, “I prefer my velvet limited to Elvis paintings.” I thought that was pretty funny. He also was a dumpy S.O.B. with obvious self-esteem issues that he projected through constant insults of everyone in his immediate geographical radius, so… sucked to be him. But, a good line none the less.

4.7/5 stars after over 1000 reviews. A THOUSAND REVIEWS. That’s pretty darn incredible. They’re a jean style chino made with some sort of high-recovery Italian stretch cotton. So, comfort of your favorite pair of jeans, only in chino like colors & finish. Lots of colors to pick from. Also offered in Athletic Tapered and Skinny. Full review here. Also shown top right of the post in wine.

Big, big fan of these. Also available in charcoal. Super comfortable, super versatile, and a mighty fair price for the look and feel of what you get. Full review here.

One of the best best for outerwear, once again. I don’t think they’ve changed this coat much since last year? Terrific fabric, despite the mix being a pretty standard 80% wool / 20% the rest. Soft and smooth. A good depth to it for warmth, but still flexible. Big fan of the slanted hand pockets. Size shown above is a large on 195-200lbs. 80% wool / 17% poly / 3% other.

Not some wimpy, thin cardigan. Spendy at full retail, and has been excluded a lot since its debut, but now drops to $84. Love the look of all the different types of knit here. Makes it stand out, yet they all work together nicely.

BR shoes and boots used to be… not good. But something changed over the last couple of years. Even their base line shoes and boots are dependable, usually fit and feel great, and the materials are a step above what you’d expect for the price (when on sale, like they are today).

For those who want something more pea-coat like, but don’t love the double breasted look. Italian wool-blend melton fabric.

A fall version of many a fella’s favorite 5-pocket. These might not have QUITE as much stretch as the original traveler five pockets?

Not bad at all. Like their other suede shoes, this new “Herne” wingtip looks and feels much more expensive than the on-sale asking price. Sure they’re made in China, but they feel well made, the suede is solid, they don’t smell like gasoline, and the leather linings and Ortholite insoles are nice and comfy. Fit seems true too. A 10.5 fit my normally 10.5D feet just fine. Full review here.

Ban acrylic. At least when it comes to scarves. Especially when 100% merino wool scarves that look as good as these can be had for this reasonable of a price.

80% wool and 20% nylon Italian wool blend melton fabric. It’s a true herringbone pattern. A mix of cream and gray. So if you don’t like that contrast, beware. It’s not a solid gray. Hits at mid-thigh. Exposed buttons (no covered placket, some guys prefer exposed buttons, some don’t). Super classy looking.

The legend. After 900+ reviews on the BR site, these things still have a 4.5 out of 5 star rating. Full review here.

Why, it’s almost like Banana Republic saw the demand for J. Crew’s Nike Killshot and thought “hey, we should do something similar and get in on this action.” White leather uppers? Check. Gum sole? Check. Blue accents? Check. Full review here.

Part cardigan, part sportcoat. Super versatile. Another knit swacket for the fall/winter arsenal. 80% merino wool and 20% nylon. Just about sold out.

It’s a well established fact that this website is NOT pro-joggers. But these aren’t joggers. No silly elastic around the hems. And instead of crappy cotton terry, these are a stretch wool fabric. Sign me up.

That’s some straight up Rat-Pack casual wear right there. 100% supima cotton, so, be careful with it in the wash. As good as these things look, there could be risk of shrinkage. Limited sizes here.

Lightweight, breathable, and absurdly comfortable. Full review here.

Inexpensive brogue bluchers. So… certainly leaning more smart casual than dressed up. And that contrasting welt would look pretty good up against some dark denim.

This thing has a lot of interesting points of detail, for it being just a sweater. Multiple styles of cable knit up front and on the sleeves, but a smooth back. Collar is higher than a normal crew-neck, but not mock neck high. 80% extra-fine Merino wool, 20% nylon.

Affordable Jodhpur boots. Also available in a black leather, but y’know the old saying… cheap suede outperforms cheap smooth leather every time. Is that actually an old saying? If it is, you can take off my bonnet and stomp on it. 23 Skidoo!

Moleskin = a brushed, dense, cotton fabric that’s super soft and almost suede like. A nice, cheaper alternative to Huckberry’s made in the USA Flint and Tinder moleskin shirt jacket.

A mixed media pair of gloves. 67% wool, 19% viscose, 14% nylon tops. Goat leather palms. Snap at the wrist.

BR’s “Motion Stretch” line is a collision of tailored wear and stuff that feels like sweats. Only unlike sweats, they’ve been engineered to breathe and avoid that stuffiness. And while these feel a bit like sweats, they look a little more polished. Not as smart/dressy as a regular wool sportcoat, but still nice. Cotton poly blend.

The 50% Banana Republic Friends and Family (plus an extra 10% off for cardemembers) deal runs through 11/6. Didn’t get a personalized code in your email? Text Family to 89532 and you should get one back from BR. But pretty sure you’re opting into their promotional texts at that point.