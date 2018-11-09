Nordstrom Fall Sale 2018 Picks for Men

I’m actually kind of surprised at the size of this thing (easy…) Nordstrom just doesn’t run many sales. Aside from the half-yearly sales and the enormous Anniversary sale in late summer, that’s about it. So to see a sale that’s five thousand items large? Right around the time when some of us are noticing some holes in our autumn wardrobe? That’ll do nicely. As always, everything ships and returns for free.

Basic, Barbour, Bombers. Also available in navy. Very, very well reviewed.

Man that is SOMETHING. A cooler & crisper, more modern color scheme on their classic field watch. Automatic movement of course. And boy that’ll look amazing on a brown leather strap, won’t it? Price matched. So who knows when that sale price expires.

The not as fortunate man’s Dalton? Plus these come with traction on the sole, standard. Uppers also claim to be water resistant.

That’s a really good price for a pair of classics like the 514 in Tumbled Rigid. The free shipping both ways helps a lot here too.

From their lightweight, stretch Italian wool “Jetsetter” line, in a plaid pattern that’s just interesting enough.

Not an oxford, but an open laced derby. Still, the sleekness and that dress medallion should make them suit worthy. Made in Italy too.

A pretty smart looking, and well designed briefcase. Actually has a bit of depth to it too. Not some overblown laptop sleeve. 3″ deep in fact. 16″W x 12 1/2″H x 3″D

Unconstructed, Italian Wool, in a bold yet subtle windowpane. Would look really smart with jeans and an OCBD.

A hybrid. Not all hybrids look… natural? Some of them look kinda Frankenstein-y. Not here. And the price is solid too.

That could be a LOT of coat for $130. And the key is that the bib is removable. I’ve never understood otherwise refined looking topcoats with a fixed, non-removable bib/fake layer. Thankfully, that’s NOT the case here.

A bit of a guilty pleasure. Not a heritage watch making brand. But, some of us just like light dial chronographs on a rich brown leather strap. Pound sand watch snobs.

A snap instead of the usual button(s). See? Life doesn’t have to be boring!

Not an OCBD. A button down dress shirt (notice the collar points). Non-iron too, and an EXTRA trim fit. So if you’re carrying some mass up top, forget it.

Cotton/Wool knit fabric that has been cut and sewn into a sportcoat in Italy. Center vent. Like a lot of knit sportcoats, quite short looking in the tail.But that makes them easy to wear with henleys/t-shirts. 69% cotton, 31% virgin wool

Looks a bit like a more affordable version of those Good Man brand sneakers? These mix smooth leather and pebble leather though. Not gonna be everyone’s cup of tea, but could be something.

Cole Haans for $300? Nah. But for $130, and they can be go-tos on crap weather days since they’re water proof? Yes please. They look a little thick in the britches, but that might come in handy when the weather is being terrible. Also available in black.

I’m pretty sure these are the same as these? A classic of the shorter, mid-butt variety. Cuts it too close if you like to wear sportcoats and blazers, BUT, if you’re looking for a peacoat that’s NOT a mid thigh length? Then not bad for a hundred bucks. Just go through Rack, not Nordstrom, and save seventy five bucks.

The price sure is right. Not the most normal color selection here (black, steel blue, burgundy,) but again… the price sure is right.

For those that prefer a more matte finish to their quilted jackets. Still has all of those details that make a Barbour look like a rugged piece of classic outerwear.

TBNY shoes aren’t as respected as Allen Edmonds, but they are made in Italy, and when they go on sale, you can end up with some sleek Italian footwear for a fair price. Cap toe boot here with a subtle studded sole for traction.

All cotton, wrinkle free, straight leg chinos that are perfect for work. Ships and returns for free like everything else. Sizes are starting to get a little limited.

More discounted Cole Haans, this time in a light tan double monk with a bit of broguing.

Herschel’s famous “Novel” bag, complete with separate shoe compartment, in a camo and denim bottom mashup.

Very, very well reviewed. Storm welt. Blue panels at the top and grip on the sole. A Nordstrom exclusive.

All black. None more black. Want an all black briefcase for a LOT less cash? Try this $99.90 one from KNOMO, which also happens to be a part of this sale.

Inexpensive suede bluchers that’ll look great with all sorts of smart-casual or business casual wear.

A standard quilted jacket with a surprise inside. Extra insulated thanks to a high-pile fleece liner vest that’s also detachable. Too hot one day? You can ditch it until the temps drop further.

Some people love these things. Some think they’re an abomination. I ain’t judging. At least, not this time.

Yes, yes, we know. Jack Mason is a “fashion” brand with no historical significance in the watchmaking community. But say you really like chronographs, and a blue/brown color scheme. Well, they’re busy, but they do look pretty sharp.

Get yer Costanza on.

A mixed media deal with insulation through the torso and flexible sleeves for free range of movement. Whether you golf or not, could be a good looking layer for being active outdoors.

The perforated sneaker look has caught on. And while it’s not summer anymore, I don’t see why these can’t pull regular rotation in your fall/winter wardrobe… as long as it’s not super wet outside.

And now minus the air-conditioning.

Are socks boring? They can be. But they get a whole lot less boring when they have a nice, textured cable pattern, come in a wool (not cotton!) blend, and are half off!

Basics, but Nordstrom’s house brands rarely do basics wrong. Four colors to pick from. 75% cotton, 25% polyester.

Seems out of season, but I’m sure there’s an easy way to work blue suede bucks into a cool weather wardrobe.

Fancy. Lots of golden-days-of-travel vibes going on here. But note that it’s NOT the biggest thing in the world. 17 ½”H x 11″W x 8″D = just 1540 cubic inches of space. So you best pack light.

Basic dress shirts that have some technology woven in for stretch and breathability. Lots of colors.

Yes, Cole Haans are overpriced at full retail. But this isn’t full retail. Lots of positive reviews on the Nordstrom site too.

The 2018 Nordstrom Fall sale is set to expire on Sunday November 18th.