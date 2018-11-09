Dappered

Nordstrom Fall Sale 2018 Picks for Men

Nordstrom Fall Sale: Save up to 50% through 11/18

I’m actually kind of surprised at the size of this thing (easy…) Nordstrom just doesn’t run many sales. Aside from the half-yearly sales and the enormous Anniversary sale in late summer, that’s about it. So to see a sale that’s five thousand items large? Right around the time when some of us are noticing some holes in our autumn wardrobe? That’ll do nicely. As always, everything ships and returns for free.

 

Barbour Slim Fit Water Resistant Quilted Jacket – $132.99 ($199)

Basic, Barbour, Bombers. Also available in navy. Very, very well reviewed.

 

Khaki Field Automatic Canvas Strap Watch – $506.60 ($735)

Man that is SOMETHING. A cooler & crisper, more modern color scheme on their classic field watch. Automatic movement of course. And boy that’ll look amazing on a brown leather strap, won’t it? Price matched. So who knows when that sale price expires.

 

Made in Italy Monte Rosso Montreux Wingtip Boot – $210 ($350)

The not as fortunate man’s Dalton? Plus these come with traction on the sole, standard. Uppers also claim to be water resistant.

 

Levis 514 Straight Leg Jeans in Tumbled Rigid – $33.11 ($59.10)

That’s a really good price for a pair of classics like the 514 in Tumbled Rigid. The free shipping both ways helps a lot here too.

 

Bonobos Jetsetter Stretch Wool Blazer – $301.49 ($450)

From their lightweight, stretch Italian wool “Jetsetter” line, in a plaid pattern that’s just interesting enough.

 

John W. Nordstrom Fiore Medallion Toe Derby – $119.90 ($195)

Not an oxford, but an open laced derby. Still, the sleekness and that dress medallion should make them suit worthy. Made in Italy too.

 

Cole Haan Washington Grand Briefcase – $270 ($450)

A pretty smart looking, and well designed briefcase. Actually has a bit of depth to it too. Not some overblown laptop sleeve. 3″ deep in fact. 16″W x 12 1/2″H x 3″D

 

Bonobos Slim Fit Unconstructed Wool Blazer – $301.49 ($450)

Unconstructed, Italian Wool, in a bold yet subtle windowpane. Would look really smart with jeans and an OCBD.

 

1901 Columbia Chukka Sneaker – $74.98 ($125)

A hybrid. Not all hybrids look… natural? Some of them look kinda Frankenstein-y. Not here. And the price is solid too.

 

Vince Camuto Melton Car Coat with Removable Bib – $132.66 ($198)

That could be a LOT of coat for $130. And the key is that the bib is removable. I’ve never understood otherwise refined looking topcoats with a fixed, non-removable bib/fake layer. Thankfully, that’s NOT the case here.

 

Jack Mason Nautical Chronograph Leather Strap Watch, 42mm – $164.98 ($275)

A bit of a guilty pleasure. Not a heritage watch making brand. But, some of us just like light dial chronographs on a rich brown leather strap. Pound sand watch snobs.

 

Calibrate Snap Henley – $35.70 ($59.50)

A snap instead of the usual button(s). See? Life doesn’t have to be boring!

 

Nordstrom Extra Trim Fit Non-Iron Dress Shirt – $29.90 ($39.90)

Not an OCBD. A button down dress shirt (notice the collar points). Non-iron too, and an EXTRA trim fit. So if you’re carrying some mass up top, forget it.

 

Made in Italy Billy Reid Dylan Knit Sport Coat – $356.98 ($595)

Cotton/Wool knit fabric that has been cut and sewn into a sportcoat in Italy. Center vent. Like a lot of knit sportcoats, quite short looking in the tail.But that makes them easy to wear with henleys/t-shirts. 69% cotton, 31% virgin wool

 

Calvin Klein Izar Sneaker – $65.90 ($110)

Looks a bit like a more affordable version of those Good Man brand sneakers? These mix smooth leather and pebble leather though. Not gonna be everyone’s cup of tea, but could be something.

 

Cole Haan Jefferson Waterproof Wholecut Oxford – $129.99 ($300)

Cole Haans for $300? Nah. But for $130, and they can be go-tos on crap weather days since they’re water proof? Yes please. They look a little thick in the britches, but that might come in handy when the weather is being terrible. Also available in black.

 

Michael Kors Wool Blend Peacoat – $99.90 @ Nordstrom Rack ($350)

I’m pretty sure these are the same as these? A classic of the shorter, mid-butt variety. Cuts it too close if you like to wear sportcoats and blazers, BUT, if you’re looking for a peacoat that’s NOT a mid thigh length? Then not bad for a hundred bucks. Just go through Rack, not Nordstrom, and save seventy five bucks.

 

The Rail Mesa Chelsea Boot – $59.96 ($99.95)

The price sure is right. Not the most normal color selection here (black, steel blue, burgundy,) but again… the price sure is right.

 

Barbour Bowden Quilted Jacket – $197.99 ($299)

For those that prefer a more matte finish to their quilted jackets. Still has all of those details that make a Barbour look like a rugged piece of classic outerwear.

 

To Boot New York Henri Cap Toe Boot – $237.90 ($395)

TBNY shoes aren’t as respected as Allen Edmonds, but they are made in Italy, and when they go on sale, you can end up with some sleek Italian footwear for a fair price. Cap toe boot here with a subtle studded sole for traction.

 

Nordstrom Wrinkle Free Straight Leg Chinos – $41.70 ($69.50)

All cotton, wrinkle free, straight leg chinos that are perfect for work. Ships and returns for free like everything else. Sizes are starting to get a little limited.

 

Cole Haan ‘Harrison’ Double Monk Strap Shoe – $131.98 ($220)

More discounted Cole Haans, this time in a light tan double monk with a bit of broguing.

 

Herschel Supply Co. Novel Offset Denim Duffel Bag – $59.98 ($120)

Herschel’s famous “Novel” bag, complete with separate shoe compartment, in a camo and denim bottom mashup.

 

Cole Haan ‘Colton’ Chukka Boot – $149.90 ($250)

Very, very well reviewed. Storm welt. Blue panels at the top and grip on the sole. A Nordstrom exclusive.

 

Tumi Alpha Bravo – Charleston Briefcase – $280 ($350)

All black. None more black. Want an all black briefcase for a LOT less cash? Try this $99.90 one from KNOMO, which also happens to be a part of this sale.

 

1901 Renton Suede Bluchers – $69.90 ($109.95)

Inexpensive suede bluchers that’ll look great with all sorts of smart-casual or business casual wear.

 

Marc New York Humboldt Quilted Jacket – $117.25 ($175)

A standard quilted jacket with a surprise inside. Extra insulated thanks to a high-pile fleece liner vest that’s also detachable. Too hot one day? You can ditch it until the temps drop further.

 

Cole Haan Original Grand Wingtip – $89.98 ($150)

Some people love these things. Some think they’re an abomination. I ain’t judging. At least, not this time.

 

Jack Mason Nautical Inspired Chronographs in Navy or Navy/White –$164.98 ($275)

Yes, yes, we know. Jack Mason is a “fashion” brand with no historical significance in the watchmaking community. But say you really like chronographs, and a blue/brown color scheme. Well, they’re busy, but they do look pretty sharp.

 

Nike Cortez Nylon Sneakers – $41.98 ($70)

Get yer Costanza on.

 

Lacoste Sport Water Resistant Quilted Down Golf Jacket – $134.98 ($225)

A mixed media deal with insulation through the torso and flexible sleeves for free range of movement. Whether you golf or not, could be a good looking layer for being active outdoors.

 

Cole Haan GrandPro Perforated Low Top Sneaker – $89.98 ($150)

The perforated sneaker look has caught on. And while it’s not summer anymore, I don’t see why these can’t pull regular rotation in your fall/winter wardrobe… as long as it’s not super wet outside.

 

Cole Haan GrandPro Tennis Sneaker – $99.90 ($150)

And now minus the air-conditioning.

 

John W. Nordstrom Cable Knit Merino Blend Socks – $8.25 ($16.50)

Are socks boring? They can be. But they get a whole lot less boring when they have a nice, textured cable pattern, come in a wool (not cotton!) blend, and are half off!

 

Nordstrom Regular Fit Henley – $35.70 ($59.50)

Basics, but Nordstrom’s house brands rarely do basics wrong. Four colors to pick from. 75% cotton, 25% polyester.

 

1901 ‘Merick’ Derby – $69.90 ($110)

Seems out of season, but I’m sure there’s an easy way to work blue suede bucks into a cool weather wardrobe.

 

Cole Haan Canvas Duffel Bag – $178.80 ($298)

Fancy. Lots of golden-days-of-travel vibes going on here. But note that it’s NOT the biggest thing in the world. 17 ½”H x 11″W x 8″D = just 1540 cubic inches of space. So you best pack light.

 

Nordstrom Tech-Smart Trim Fit Stretch Check Dress Shirt – $39.90 ($69.50)

Basic dress shirts that have some technology woven in for stretch and breathability. Lots of colors.

 

Cole Haan Tyler Chukka Boot – $150 ($250)

Yes, Cole Haans are overpriced at full retail. But this isn’t full retail. Lots of positive reviews on the Nordstrom site too.

The 2018 Nordstrom Fall sale is set to expire on Sunday November 18th.