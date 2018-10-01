In Review: The Charles Tyrwhitt Blake Stitched Suede Wholecut

NOTE: The 20% off code EXTRA20 expires today, 10/1/18.

I was always under the impression that Charles Tyrwhitt has two levels of shoes. First was the “imported” variety, with stiff leather that’s not bad if you get them on a good sale. The second was higher end, made in the UK shoes. (Which I think Loake makes for them?) Both levels are Goodyear welted.

But it seems that there’s a third level, shoehorned (HA!) in-between those two levels. Made in Portugal and instead Blake stitched, they’re also a heck of a nice price when on sale, but not so fancy that you’ll have to promise your first born in order to get your feet into a pair.

Wholecuts. Simple. Timeless. Some would even say sexy.

These suede wholecuts are a fine representation of that mid-level from Charles Tyrwhitt. The suede uppers are fine. Nice, but not amazing or super buttery soft. I saw a small uneven spot on one of the uppers, but you’ve got to be looking for it. Hard.

There’s no stupid burnishing here. The subtle, simple, stiff-upper-lip British-nature of the deign team is coming through here. They passed on sanding down the toes and heels for a faux-worn look. And we thank them for that.

Nice shape but not pointy or over elongated.

They’re described as a “square” toe, but I don’t think that’s accurate. There’s a bit of a rounded chisel, but squared off they ain’t. They’re slightly elongated, but I can see more conservative types being plenty happy with the overall shape as well as the toe on these things.

Blake stitched, so probably not best to wear in soaking rains or snow. Sizing seems true.

They’re nicely comfortable out of the box. Maybe that’s the lighter more flexible Blake stitch construction at work, or the flexible suede, but I don’t see any break in time. None. Fit seemed true. A 10.5 D US (they showed up with a 9.5 UK sizing stamp on them) fit great. No wide sizes available at this time. Just a regular width.

Solidly soft suede. Not the most luxurious stuff, but plenty fine for the price.

Since all CT products are shipped from the UK, you’re on the hook for outbound AND return shipping. $12.95 to get them here, and a prepaid $5.95 label for any returns. But considering the competition (I frankly just haven’t had good luck with Meermin,) $172.15 for these shoes feel more than reasonable, and they’ll see plenty of use with the cooler weather on the way. They’ll look great with jeans, medium gray suits, navy trousers, the works.