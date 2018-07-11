The Best in Affordable Style from the Month that Was – June ’18

A wise man once asked: “What the hell just happened?” And for good reason. There is value in looking back. It gives us all a good gauge as to what is good, and more importantly, what is not good, going forward. Sure, the “clip show” is mostly a cheap (affordable?) device to create new content out of already published stuff. But it’s also a good way to catch up in case you missed something. So cue the flashback music. Here’s the very best from the month that was…

Stacking codes plus a bunch of stuff that sometimes gets excluded not getting excluded? Excellent. Their unconstructed Portuguese cotton/linen sportcoats were down under $100 during this point. Not bad at all.

J. Crew Factory normally charges $299 for their fused Thompson line of wool suits. And they often excluded suits from codes. So to get a half canvas, bemberg lined Spier & Mackay suit for under three bills? That’s something. There were two opportunities (now both expired) for this deal last month. There was the 4th of July 15% off deal, and then there was the Massdrop deal that saw Italian wool super 120s suits going for $299. It was a very good month to buy a suit.

I walk outside and I feel like at some point I’m gonna stumble upon Diddy’s Soiree. Makes a man want to move to the Faroe Islands.

They’re back! In two new colors no less. Navy and Olive are making their debut along with the usual sand, snuff, and chocolate. Chocolate has sold out as of post time, and know that these things are gonna be a lonnnnng wait. You pay now, and they won’t ship until late October. Final sale too.

In related news, people still really like turtles.

My first grade gym teacher used to make us warm up by first jogging, and then skipping, and then galloping to Go you Chicken Fat Go! So, I got practice. Yet the one time I got in any amount of trouble was when Mr. Keepers was trying to make the class square dance (yes, that was part of P.E. where I grew up) and I led a quiet mutiny, getting all of us in the class to sit down, unifying in our refusal to participate. I preferred kickball. My parents were pissed when Ms. Carron (the Principal) called home with the lowdown. Anyway, nice pants. Full review here.

If we’re not doing posts like these, then I don’t know what we’re supposed to be all about. Yes, it was a reboot, but I think it was well worth the update. And thanks to all of you who shared it with your pals/the world at large on the interwebz. Means a ton.

Because sometimes you can’t, or don’t want to wear shorts. There’s a surprisingly large amount of summery-pants options out there. Just gotta know what you’re looking for.

“I’ve seen a couple of expensive watches in the pictures on Dappered. Yet you’re recommending the rest of us wear Timexs? Dude, where do you get off?” – Travis L. via email

Nice eye. But everyone has their thing. And I pinch pennies in other places. And I don’t have kids. And I don’t really buy spendy watches anymore. I bought one, and then another, and then another and sold the first to fund the last and now that’s it for me. I dunno, I understand that some might see it as hypocritical, but I’ll be the first one to acknowledge the absurdity of spending large quantities of money on a piece of outdated technology with a function that can be easily surpassed by much, MUCH cheaper, contemporary alternatives. It’s REALLY dumb. I get that. But I’m not saying you should do it. Your Timex is gonna keep better time than my Tag Heuer any day. Crazy, eh?

Worst/Clunkiest Name for a Pair of Pants: Old Navy Slim Built-In Tough All-Temp Twill Five-Pocket Pants for Men

Aaron… couldn’t we instead call these pants Aaron? Anyway, nice pants. Again. Full review here.

Most commented on Instagram Post: World Cup Fever!

Soccer. America’s Sport of the Future since 1972.

Longest span of time between the end of the month and a following, corresponding “Month That Was” post on Dappered: This very one

Yes, you’re reading about the post of which you’re currently reading within said post. Wheels within wheels man. I mean, it’s almost mid July. Sorry it took so long to get this thing on the site. I’m sure you were all waiting on pins and needles.

Feeling Nostalgic? Here’s the archive containing previous editions of Best of the Month that Was.