In Review: Old Navy All-Temp Twill Five-Pocket Pants

About the Author: John Sosnowski is a warehouser by night, budding freelance writer by day, and style enthusiast at all hours. He believes clothes, music, and animals are just a few of the things that make life incredible. See more at www.snowskiwrites.com.

Many stylish guys rue the day when the temperature climbs too high to wear our favorite jeans without fear of heat stroke. Luckily, Old Navy has come through with a five-pocket that nails the “jean” look and feel about as well as a summer-weight pant possibly can.

The fabric is a reasonably lightweight and impressively soft Cotton (70%) / Polyester (28%) / Spandex (2%) blend that seems almost too good for the price point. Old Navy suggests that the All-Temp fabric on these is truly all-season, but based on their weight and breathability, I wouldn’t rely on them in freezing temperatures. But these should be capable three-season performers, even through the dog days of summer.

They also state their Built-In Tough fabric technology offers double the durability of ordinary denim. The pants haven’t been torture tested for this review, but they should be more than tough enough for casual wear. One wonders if the Built-in Tough construction gives them their denim-like characteristics, which for me are the truly remarkable aspect. Compared to other lightweight five-pockets, details like the riveting and fabric texture bring the overall vibe of these pants closer to the jean than chino side of things.

The slim fit seems on par with most Gap Inc. pants: A 30 x 30 is somewhat roomy on my 5’ 11” 152 pound frame. It may be just right for those with average thighs. Thanks to Old Navy’s Built In-Flex, they offer an ample amount of stretch as well. If slim with stretch is still too confining for your tastes, note that a straight version is also offered. The “Willow Bark” color is shown in this review; the khaki “Craig’s Castle” shade is the only other color offered as of this writing. Returns are free if you’re not happy with sizing and they should be frequently on sale because it’s Old Navy.

Nothing is quite the same as pulling on your favorite pair of dark jeans, but when the mercury climbs above 80, Old Navy has you covered with the next best thing.