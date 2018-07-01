Steal Alert: 30% off + an extra 20% off at J. Crew

There’s a few J. Crew codes floating around right now, and depending on the combination, they seem to stack. Note that you can only use TWO codes at once on J. Crew’s shopping platform, so, choose wisely. Here’e what’s working at post time:

ALLSTAR = 30% off select full price styles (the ones that say 30% off w/ ALLSTAR… naturally)

= 30% off select full price styles (the ones that say 30% off w/ ALLSTAR… naturally) THESKIMM = 20% off select full price styles, stacks with ALLSTAR

= 20% off select full price styles, stacks with ALLSTAR JCSM18 = $20 (dollars, not percent) off $100+

Got all that? If something is tagged with the “Excluded from all promotions” label in your shopping bag, then none of the above will work. But it is working on plenty. As evidenced by the below picks. Remember. You can only use two at once. And that’s depending on exclusions. Big thanks to Brian G. and Taylor S. for the tips!

A less-fortunate man’s Allen Edmonds Strand. True oxford style. Semi-brogue cap toe and medallion. Pretty darn dressy. Goodyear welted (in China I believe?) and made of Italian leather uppers. Extremely well reviewed.

Lots of colors to pick from here. Now we’re talking. Under $100 for their Portuguese fabric, cotton/linen or stretch cotton unsuit jackets? Excellent. They were originally created as stand alone sportcoats, so, don’t feel bad about buying just the jacket. I’m a big fan of their “Deep Water” cotton/linen option, which if memory serves, was the original color they released this thing in. Head here for a full how to wear it.

In case you wanna buy the matching pants. That’ll be the end result. Head here for a full review of these suits. Strangely enough, the pants are excluded from all discounts right now.

One more stand alone cotton/linen jacket from their “un suit” line. Why? Because it’s a newish addition, and a lot of us like to have an off-white if not white jacket on hand come the super hot months. But you’re not gonna get an immense amount of use out of it, so, a realtively affordable one like this (which still has all the hot-weather details going for it like almost no lining) is a huge deal. Here’s one way to wear it.

Can’t use the 30% off code here. Why? Because these are part of a 40% – 50% off “All Star Day” batch of goods. But you CAN use the 20% off THESKIMM code. All the old-school cool of a short sleeve henley, only here it’s made out of a soft poly/cotton/rayon blend. Like the fabric from an old favorite t-shirt. Shouldn’t be as bulky or weighty as an all cotton henley or tee.

Another member of the 40% – 50% off all-star-day group of goods. So you can’t use the ALLSTAR code here, but they’re already 40% off. And you can use THESKIMM. Lightweight is the key word here. Garment Dyed. Multiple fits and colors to pick from.

ANOTHER pick from that 40% – 50% off section. So, no need for the ALLSTAR code here. BUT, you can use the other two codes, since you’re still north of a hundred bucks once the extra 20% off comes off with THESKIMM. And then? Apply the JCSM18 code for $20 off $100+. I hope that makes sense.

Half off plus an extra 20% off with the code. Micro print. Stretch woven in for comfort. Good looking button down collar.

See # 12 over here. At least I think it’s #12. I didn’t put numbers in there. And I ran out of fingers to count on just now. And I’m too lazy to take off my shoes to use my toes.

I have to admit, I really like these things. But you don’t have to take my word for it. Y’know what doesn’t happen very often? J. Crew customers agreeing on something in the reviews. But that’s the case here. Very, very well reviewed. Nylon + Spandex combine to make a flexible, breathable, pair of do-anything shorts. Three inseam lengths to chose from. Four colors per inseam. A bit spendy, but if you run real warm, you might end up really, really liking these things. 40% off for the 9″ and 7″ variety. Get one of those. 10.5″ is fine but you’re gonna have to be pretty tall to wear them. Otherwise you may be swimming in the length.

40% off and an extra 20% off with the code. A classic OCBD that comes in a true slim fit and is made from American grown Supima cotton. Tons of colors to pick from. Yes, they’re made overseas, but the reviews are solid. Are there cheaper OCBD options out there? Absolutely.

A couple pairs of Goodyear Welted boots. Very much out of season. But perhaps you’re headed to the mountains or something, or, just dreaming of fall already. And once fall rolls around? Gonna be hard to find that price again.

A new addition to their shoe lineup. Not from their higher end Ludlow line, but I do believe these are still goodyear welted? All their other Kenton shoes are. Look, nothing fancy going on here. It’s the shoe-iest shoe to ever shoe. Like a less fortunate man’s AE Kenilworth. But that doesn’t mean they aren’t hugely versatile.

The 30% off select styles code ALLSTAR expires Thursday, 7/5/18. I have no idea when the extra 20% off code THESKIMM or the $20 off $100 deal JCSM18 is supposed to expire.