Style Scenario: Warm Weather Northern Lights

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. The “Northern Lights” are more than just an atmospheric phenomenon. In menswear culture, it’s the look achieved by wearing darker trousers and a lighter colored sportcoat. Once seen as a faux pas, it’s been gaining favor in recent years. And it’s also a perfect way to wear pants and a blazer or sportcoat in the heat, without going full Colonel Sanders and looking washed out. So bring on the contrast… and the lightweight fabrics.

The Sportcoat: Bonobos Unconstructed Italian Wool Sportcoat in Ivory – $320 w/ BLUEMOON ($400). Spendy, but hardly anything does better in the heat than these totally unlined in the back, unconstructed, breezy hopsack Italian wool sportcoats. Too much cash? Understood. Try this from J. Crew, or, if you want to go solid white up top, this could work too. Might want to switch to a light blue shirt if you go with the pure white jacket.

The Pants: J. Crew Stretch Chambray Pants in 484 Slim or 770 Straight Fit – $56.25 w/ NEWCLOTHES ($75). No, these aren’t jeans. Far from it. They’re light, breezy chambray pants that look and wear like lightweight chinos or linen pants. Perfect for summer.

The Shirt: Nordstrom Tech-Smart Trim Fit Stretch Solid Dress Shirt in White – $69.50. Mostly cotton, but there’s 12% poly and 7% spandex woven in for quick-dry ability, good ventilation, and superior stretch. Ships and returns free since it’s Nordstrom.

The Watch: Timex Fairfield Chronograph – $82. One of Timex’s best. Light brown, perforated leather band, white face, and silver dial/hands. 41mm should be wearable by the vast majority.

The Belt: Banana Republic Suede D-Ring Belt in Dark Brown – $26.99 ($49.50). A perfect warm weather belt (and it’ll look great with jeans in the fall too). Big fan of the shades of suede that BR has been going with. Currently on sale and an extra 40% off. No code needed.

The Briefcase: Made in the USA J. Stark Prospect Waxed Canvas Briefcase – $148.98 ($295). Can’t say I’ve ever heard of these guys. But made in the USA, waxed canvas, and leather accents at this price? Not bad. On sale via Huckberry. UPDATE: Well, damn. Price went back up this morning. I’d wait for another sale?

The Sunglasses: Jack Spade Snyder Sunglasses – $49.97. Is Jack Spade all but dead as a brand? Their website now re-directs to a “gifts for men” page on the Kate Spade site. Perhaps its a slow saunter into the night for Jack? Anyway, the sunglasses look like Ray Ban’s attempt to modernize their clubmaster. Only these cost much less.

The No-Shows: Smartwool No-Shows – $13.95. A favorite. Far superior to cotton or cotton blends when it comes to no-show socks.

The Shoes: New Republic Suede Double Monks – $89. Brand new from Mark McNairy’s super affordable line. “Dirty-buck” shade of suede and crepe soles. Would also look great with the chambray pants and a polo.