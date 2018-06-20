The Dappered Space: From Style Scenario to Styled Office

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

Keyboard note: Like the keyboard featured in the header photo? The exact model can be found here (it’s gone up in price since it sold out direct through the brand that makes it), or a similar, more affordable model can be found here . Huckberry is also offering something similar, but at a much higher price point.

If you’re a fan of the early 20th century office look with lots of dark wood, heavy fabrics, and mega masculinity, this office might not be for you. If you like a lighter, brighter look that is still influenced by the classics, this is for you. This latest styled space is based on the recent “Warm Weather Northern Lights” style scenario Joe put together.

A dark base on the bottom, with an airy touch up top. There’s still plenty of masculinity to be had, but it definitely reflects the current trends in home decorating. Of course all of this is open to your interpretation of what makes an office space look good, but perhaps this will get you moving in the right direction if you’re looking to avoid cookie cutter office furniture, and actually create a styled space.

The Desk: Hirono Desk – $299 ($998). Why do I get the feeling Macy’s WAY over-inflated the price of this desk at retail? Seems like the current closeout price might be closer to the price it should be. Nice, simple looks. No drawers, but look at that as a way to control clutter. If you want the matching chair, you can get it as a set.

The Desk Chair: Cognac Bi Cast Leather Molded Chair – $249.99. An office chair, but with looks that lean far more stylish than the typical. Office chairs have been utilitarian for a very long time, and acquired not so stylish looks in the later half of the last century. This chair keeps functionality features, without the nineties aesthetic that most office chairs still retain.

The Desk Organizers: Poppin Dark Grey Wall Pocket – $20 & Wall Cup – $12. Keep some space on your desk freed up by moving storage onto the wall. Won’t contain each and everything you’ll likely want at a desk, but will keep papers, files, magazines, and pens under control.

The Desktop Decor: Small Mid Century Modern Plant Stand With Pot – $34.99. Add a bit of life to the top of your desk with a plant. You can keep a small mason jar filled with water next to the plant to remind you to water it. Just don’t overdo it. Plants are calming, and add something nice to look at other than your computer screen.

The Rug: iCustomRug Zara Contemporary 4 x 6 Synthetic Sisal Rug in Black – $49. Super low pile, so rolling a desk chair over this rug shouldn’t be a problem. And it’s very affordable, so when it wears out replacing it won’t be too painful.

The Chair: Felton Tufted Chair – $269.99 ($299). If you have the space, a comfortable arm chair is a very nice addition to have in an office space. It’s a nice place to sit, think, read, write notes, in a more relaxed way. It seems like moments of genius tend to happen when one is more relaxed. So relax, you genius!

The Ottoman: New Grange Accent Stool – $66.99. This will help you relax more, a stool that you can rest your feet on. When not in use as a foot stool, you could also use this as a low side table if you set a tray on top of it.

The Pillow: Ship In A Bottle Lumbar Pillow – $22.49 ($24.99). Take comfort a step up. Use it to lean your head against as you brainstorm how to save the world… or what’s for dinner that night.

The Art: “Canyon De Chelly” by Ansel Adams (32″ x 24″ on wood mount) – $171.59. Whatever art you choose to hang in your office space, make it something that inspires you. Having a photograph or painting that you can stare at and get lost in for a bit can help reset your brain.

Sarah is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. Occasionally she’ll come out from behind the curtain to offer her two cents.