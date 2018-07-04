4th of July Sales For Men – J. Crew Factory free shipping & double dipping, 20% off Goodfellow & Co., & More

IT’S NOT JUST A HANDFUL. IT’S A HOEDOWN.
Why hoedown? Too much for a handful. Enjoy the long weekend fellas… that is, if you’re lucky enough to get some time off.
J.C.F.: 50% off Most Everything + Extra 20% off & Free Ship w/ SUPERSTAR
- Sunwashed Garment Dyed Polos – $15.60
- 9″ Gramercy Oxford Shorts – $19.95
- 9″ Gramercy Cotton-Linen Shorts – $19.95
- 9″ Gramercy Flex Chino Shorts – $19.95
- 9″ Gramercy Lightweight Cotton Shorts – $19.95
- Moisture Wicking 100% Poly “Performance” Polos – $14.95
- Lightweight Cotton Shirt-Jacket – $31.60
- Oxford Cloth Pants in Straight or Slim – $25.60
- Lightweight Chinos in Slim, Straight, or Athletic Fit – $19.95 – 27.99
What was an extra 15% off to start the week has now jumped to an additional 20% off AND you get free shipping too. Suits & Sportcoats aren’t getting the cut, but it seems like the rest of J. Crew Factory’s basics are in fact getting this half off PLUS an additional 20% off that sale price. UPDATE: Sorry fellas, looks like the shorts aren’t getting the extra 20% off cut. But they are shipping for free.
Massdrop (or Amazon) Orient Mako II – $129.99
Massdrop has the Hacking and Hand Winding Orient Mako II diver for $129.99 right now… but so does Amazon. And with Amazon, it ships immediately (no waiting for the pre-order) AND it’s not final sale. Sold direct by Amazon at post time too. So… yeah. You’ll want to go with Amazon over Massdrop this time for sure.
GAP: 40% off Everything w/ GO4th + Extra 10% off & Free Ship w/ MOREFUN
- Wearlight Khakis in Slim or Straight Fit with GapFlex – $32.37 ($59.95)
- Elastic Braided Belt or Chino Web Belt – $16.17 ($29.95)
- Basic Belts in Brown, Black, or Light Brown – $21.57 ($39.95)
- Slim Fit 55% Linen / 45% Cotton Chinos – $25.37 ($69.95)
- 10″ Chino Shorts in 55% Linen / 45% Cotton – $26.97 ($49.95)
Appears to be exclusion free? I believe? Just a reminder about the math. There are two codes here, but 40% off and then an additional 10% off does NOT equal 50% off. That extra 10% comes off the marked down price. So, if your purchase is $100, that’s 100 x .6 = $60, and then $60 x .9 = $54. Close to 50% off, but not quite.
J. Crew: 30% off Select Styles w/ ALLSTAR+ Extra 20% off Select w/ THESKIMM
- Cotton/Linen or Stretch Cotton Unconstructed Sportcoats – $94.08 w/ ALLSTAR & THESKIMM ($168)
- LIGHTWEIGHT Stretch Chino in Athletic, Straight, or Slim Fit – $32.64 w/ THESKIMM ($68)
- 10.5″, 9″, or 7″ Tech Shorts – $33.36 w/ THESKIMM ($69.50)
- Shawl-Collar Cotton Cable-Knit Cardigan – $66.08 w/ ALLSTAR & THESKIMM ($118)
- Ludlow Semi-Brogue Oxfords – $166.80 w/ ALLSTAR & THESKIMM ($298)
In case you missed it Sunday. There’s also a twenty dollar off $100 code JCSM18 floating about, but you can only use two codes at a time. They should stack though, depending on exclusions. More info over here.
Massdrop: Junghans Max Bill Auto. Watch – $729.99 FINAL
That’s a lot of cash to drop on a wrist watch. But? Seems like some of you fellas are down with that (as far as threads and the social media channels indicate). Made in Germany. Automatic movement that hacks and hand winds. Timeless Bauhaus looks. 38 mm in diameter and 40mm from lug to lug. Convex hard plexiglass crystal with SICRALAN coating. Final sale though, being that it’s Massdrop.
Target: 20% off Clothes w/ JULY4
- Goodfellow Standard Fit Deconstructed Chino Blazer – $31.99 ($39.99)
- Goodfellow 10.5″ Linden Flat Front Chino Shorts – $15.19 ($18.99)
- Goodfellow 9″ Stretch Chino or Chambray – $15.19 ($18.99)
- Goodfellow Standard Fit Short Sleeve Henley T-Shirt – $10.39 ($12.99)
Just a warning. Goodfellow & Co seems to fit a little wonky for some guys. There can be quite a gap between sizes. So, lucky you if it fits great off the rack. Code expires at the end of the day on Wednesday.
Todd Snyder: Further additions/reductions to Sale & Clearance
- Grenson Declan Suede Chelseas – $199 ($400)
- Drake’s Blackwatch Scarf – $79 ($145)
- Quilted Camo Bomber – $89 ($298)
- Vans Old Skool – $49 ($60)
- Sutton Unconstructed Wool Herringbone Sportcoat – $349 ($598)
- PF Flyers Suede Rambler Lo – $109 ($150)
Just a warning… sizes are scattered at best. And in the clearance section there’s a few final sale items. So be careful with those. No returns for the final sale stuff.
Todd Snyder Part Deux: New Timex Marlin Blackout – $199
Not on sale and almost certainly gonna sell out. Still tiny. Still hand wound. Head here for a review of the silver version. Big thanks to Aaron K for the tip!
Brooks Bros: Up to 40% off Select Spring & Summer Styles
- Regent Fit Hopsack Sport Coat – $298.80 ($498)
- Regent Fit Seersucker Sport Coat & Matching Pant – $369.60 ($616)
- Milano Fit BrooksCool Tic Suit – $418.80 ($698)
- Supima Cotton Multi-Stripe Crewneck Sweater – $59.10 ($98.50)
- Regent Fit Stretch Cotton Suit – $358.80 ($598)
Great for those of us who love Brooks Brothers… yet don’t usually operate on a Brooks Brothers budget. Personally, I’m a big fan of their Regent fit sportcoats. Especially when on double sale like this.
Huckberry: Astorflex Chelsea Boots in Sabbia (neutral) or Cuoio – $90 ($180)
Still half off. Still made in Italy, still super comfortable, still shipping and returning for free. And still quite a few sizes left.
Allen Edmonds: 40% off Select Bourbon & Merlot
- McAllister Wingtip Oxfords in Merlot – $249 ($425)
- Carlyle Plain Toe Oxford in Bourbon – $249 ($425)
- Cornwallis Medallion Toe Oxfords in Merlot – $249 ($425)
- McAllister Wingtip Oxfords in Bourbon – $249 ($425)
- Fifth Ave. Cap Toe Oxfords in Merlot – $249 ($425)
- Fifth Ave. Cap Toe Oxfords in Bourbon – $249 ($425)
Still going on. Still a hell of a deal. Huge fan of the Allen Edmonds Merlot shade around these parts (see a full How to Wear it for their Merlot McAllisters here). Also know that the Bourbon shade can be a bit divisive. Some people LOVE it. Some think it can look a little striped and/or greenish in some lights. Anyway, $249 is a hell of a price for timeless Allen Edmonds first quality shoes. Deal runs clear through July 22nd.
UNIQLO: Select 4th of July Deals & Free Shipping No Min!
- 2 Polos for $29.90 (normally $19.90 per)
- Airism Crew or V-Neck Tees – $7.90 ($9.90)
- Airism Boxer Briefs – $7.90 ($9.90)
- Premium Linen Long Sleeve Shirt – $19.90 ($29.90)
Feels like it’s a more extensive promotions section for the 4th of July weekend. And? Lots of their warm weather stuff is on sale. Like airism t-shirts and boxer briefs. They’re an inexpensive choice for many.
Cole Haan: Extra 40% off Sale Items w/ EXTRA40
- Jefferson Grand Double Monk Strap Oxford – $128.97 FINAL ($300)
- Dumont Grand Waterproof Chelsea Boot – $88.97 FINAL ($300)
- Brayton Attache Case – $179.97 FINAL ($400)
- Washington Grand Attache Case – $149.47 FINAL ($450)
- Jefferson Grand Cap Toe Oxford – $140.97 FINAL ($300)
- Kennedy Single Monk Strap Oxford – $95.97 FINAL ($300)
Lots of snobs like to rag on Cole Haan, but many guys have had some measure of success with the brand. Is full price too steep? Of course. But this stuff is already on sale AND its getting an extra 40% off. So, not bad. Careful though… lots of final sale here. No returns or exchanges on that stuff. So click wisely.
Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is Coming
Another reminder before you get sloshed on cheap beer and go hog wild with your credit card this weekend. Nordstrom’s Anniversary sale is easily one of, if not the most anticipated sale of the year. Head here for what it looked like last year. If you’re a Nordstrom card-member, you get early access from July 12th – 19th. The sale goes live to the general public on the 20th. And yes, we’ll have our favorites from the sale ready to go for you to peruse.
Also worth a mention:
- UNIONMADE: Up to 50% off in their sale section.
- Club Monaco: Extra 30% off Sale items, no code needed.
- END.: Their Sale section is chock full right now.
- LL Bean: Extra 25% off Sale Items w/ EXTRA25
- Banana Republic: Extra 50% off sale (it’s pretty picked over at post time though).
- Ledbury: Extra 30% off Sale w/ SALEBOAT (sizes are pretty picked over at this point).
- Bonobos: 20% off w/ ECLIPSE20