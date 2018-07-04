4th of July Sales For Men – J. Crew Factory free shipping & double dipping, 20% off Goodfellow & Co., & More

IT’S NOT JUST A HANDFUL. IT’S A HOEDOWN.

Why hoedown? Too much for a handful. Enjoy the long weekend fellas… that is, if you’re lucky enough to get some time off.

What was an extra 15% off to start the week has now jumped to an additional 20% off AND you get free shipping too. Suits & Sportcoats aren’t getting the cut, but it seems like the rest of J. Crew Factory’s basics are in fact getting this half off PLUS an additional 20% off that sale price. UPDATE: Sorry fellas, looks like the shorts aren’t getting the extra 20% off cut. But they are shipping for free.

Massdrop has the Hacking and Hand Winding Orient Mako II diver for $129.99 right now… but so does Amazon. And with Amazon, it ships immediately (no waiting for the pre-order) AND it’s not final sale. Sold direct by Amazon at post time too. So… yeah. You’ll want to go with Amazon over Massdrop this time for sure.

Appears to be exclusion free? I believe? Just a reminder about the math. There are two codes here, but 40% off and then an additional 10% off does NOT equal 50% off. That extra 10% comes off the marked down price. So, if your purchase is $100, that’s 100 x .6 = $60, and then $60 x .9 = $54. Close to 50% off, but not quite.

In case you missed it Sunday. There’s also a twenty dollar off $100 code JCSM18 floating about, but you can only use two codes at a time. They should stack though, depending on exclusions. More info over here.

That’s a lot of cash to drop on a wrist watch. But? Seems like some of you fellas are down with that (as far as threads and the social media channels indicate). Made in Germany. Automatic movement that hacks and hand winds. Timeless Bauhaus looks. 38 mm in diameter and 40mm from lug to lug. Convex hard plexiglass crystal with SICRALAN coating. Final sale though, being that it’s Massdrop.

Just a warning. Goodfellow & Co seems to fit a little wonky for some guys. There can be quite a gap between sizes. So, lucky you if it fits great off the rack. Code expires at the end of the day on Wednesday.

Just a warning… sizes are scattered at best. And in the clearance section there’s a few final sale items. So be careful with those. No returns for the final sale stuff.

Not on sale and almost certainly gonna sell out. Still tiny. Still hand wound. Head here for a review of the silver version. Big thanks to Aaron K for the tip!

Great for those of us who love Brooks Brothers… yet don’t usually operate on a Brooks Brothers budget. Personally, I’m a big fan of their Regent fit sportcoats. Especially when on double sale like this.

Still half off. Still made in Italy, still super comfortable, still shipping and returning for free. And still quite a few sizes left.

Still going on. Still a hell of a deal. Huge fan of the Allen Edmonds Merlot shade around these parts (see a full How to Wear it for their Merlot McAllisters here). Also know that the Bourbon shade can be a bit divisive. Some people LOVE it. Some think it can look a little striped and/or greenish in some lights. Anyway, $249 is a hell of a price for timeless Allen Edmonds first quality shoes. Deal runs clear through July 22nd.

Feels like it’s a more extensive promotions section for the 4th of July weekend. And? Lots of their warm weather stuff is on sale. Like airism t-shirts and boxer briefs. They’re an inexpensive choice for many.

Lots of snobs like to rag on Cole Haan, but many guys have had some measure of success with the brand. Is full price too steep? Of course. But this stuff is already on sale AND its getting an extra 40% off. So, not bad. Careful though… lots of final sale here. No returns or exchanges on that stuff. So click wisely.

Another reminder before you get sloshed on cheap beer and go hog wild with your credit card this weekend. Nordstrom’s Anniversary sale is easily one of, if not the most anticipated sale of the year. Head here for what it looked like last year. If you’re a Nordstrom card-member, you get early access from July 12th – 19th. The sale goes live to the general public on the 20th. And yes, we’ll have our favorites from the sale ready to go for you to peruse.

Also worth a mention: