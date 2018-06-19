Steal Alert: Spier Super 120s Wool Suits on Massdrop for $299

NOTE: You can commit at $299, and once four total people buy in the price will drop to that level. Estimated ship date is July 20th. A full range of sizes are up for grabs, for now, in both slim and contemporary fit.

What is it, Spier & Mackay Day here on Dappered?

It’s not. This was a coincidence. Scout’s honor. But it’s still worth a steal alert post. Because these suits are very impressive for under three hundred bucks.

The super 120s wool is from the Italian company Guabello. For those unfamiliar with the “super 100s, 110s, 120s, etc.” game, the higher the number, the finer the fibers. Often that results in a softer feel.

Shown above is a 40R contemporary fit on 5’10” / 185.

Note that this shot is from a couple years back, so it’s just their standard Aussie wool (which is still nice).

The Massdrop suits are super 120s Italian wool.

The half-canvas construction is pretty unheard of at this sub $300 price point. And Spier does a great job on the details like lapel width, quality buttons, a curved “boat” style chest pocket, etc. Also, unlike their main competitor (Suitsupply) their sleeve cuff buttons are non-functioning. That makes them much easier to tailor.

The colors that they’re offering are hardly some clearance rack blowout. Navy, Mid Gray, and Charcoal is what’s up on Massdrop. Those colors are priorities. Standard 6″ drop here. So if you order a size 40 jacket, the pants will come with a 34 waist. A tailor can take in or let out the waist within reason, and said tailor will also have to hem the legs. Like most suits, these Spier suits come with super long trousers that are ready to be hemmed to your height.

The one drawback is that since it’s Massdrop, this stuff is final sale. No returns. So if you’re unfamiliar with Spier & Mackay, it’s hardly risk free. And they won’t ship right away. Estimated ship date is July 20th. Head here for our review of their contemporary fit suits, and head here for our just published slim fit review.

That’s all. Carry on.