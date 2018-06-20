Style Scenario: Early Summer Contemporary (how do you do, fellow kids?!? edition)

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. It’s no secret that this website tends to lean towards classic, timeless styles. But that doesn’t mean we can’t take a crack at something a bit more trendy every now and again. The problem with that is the guy writing this (the Joe guy) is hardly super trendy. So this is either gonna be genius, or, a total dumpster fire. But hey, I’d wear this. I think. I honestly can’t decide on whether I love or hate that new palm-print sportcoat from J. Crew. I’m highly conflicted inside about it. But prints are big, for the second year in a row, and I think that palm print looks pretty darn good on a mostly linen, unconstructed sportcoat. Let’s get hip while staying cool Daddy-o! Jive Turkey! 23 Skidoo!

The Sportcoat: Ludlow Slim Unstructured Linen-Blend Blazer in Palm Leaf Camo – $188. Again. Not totally sure on this one. Some guys are gonna love it, some are gonna hate it. The palm print (instead of traditional camo) and saturated colors are nice choices by the designers though.

The Jeans: Wearlight Jeans in Slim Fit with GapFlex in Light Indigo – $44.80 w/ EXTRA ($69.95). Not dark wash denim (too warm for that) but instead another trend. Medium to light wash denim from May – September. Plus these jeans are made in their lighter weight, supposedly more breathable denim fabric. Quite the blend here: 80% Cotton, 10% Polyester, 8% Elasterrell, 2% Polyurethane.

The Sunglasses: Ted Baker Polarized Retro Square 58mm Sunglasses – $59.97 ($149). Has that popular, two-tone fade thing going on here. On sale via Nordstrom Rack.

The Henley: J. Crew Tri-Blend Henley in Heather Grey – $20.65 w/ SHOPSUMMER ($29.50). If there was ever a casual shirt to wear with a palm-print blazer, it’d be a short sleeve henley. Super soft tri-blend material.

The Watch: Seiko 009 Automatic – $179.99. There’s something oddly classic AND trendy about the Pepsi Seiko auto diver. A little bit of color, a little bit of texture, and that ribbed rubber (whut?) strap looks equal parts 1973 as well as 21st century.

The Belt: GAP Woven Elastic Belt in Navy – $16.80 w/ EXTRA ($29.95). Comfortable. Versatile. Summery.

The Bag: Filson Grab N Go Tote – $90. A made in the USA, simple, super functional bag perfect for quick grocery trips, beach days, or farmer’s market runs.

The Shoes:Aprix Suede Low in White – $95.99 w/ SUMMER20 ($198). This one’s for the cool kids. Made in Portugal designer sneakers for a much more palatable price than normal. Ships from the UK so returns could be a real pain. Code expires today, 6/20.

Is this look on-trend? Or a total trying too hard disaster? I'd wear it. It's on-trend but not overly trendy.

Not for me, but I can see it working for some.

This is trying way too hard. Stick to the timeless stuff.

I like turtles. View Results