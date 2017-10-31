The Best in Affordable Style from the Month that Was – Oct. ’17

A wise man once asked: “What the hell just happened?” And for good reason. There is value in looking back. It gives us all a good gauge as to what is good, and more importantly, what is not good, going forward. Sure, the “clip show” is mostly a cheap (affordable?) device to create new content out of already published stuff. But it’s also a good way to catch up in case you missed something. So cue the flashback music. Here’s the very best from the month that was…

Best Sale: Allen Edmonds Rediscover America Sale (exp)

It’s over now, but this is one of the better sales Allen Edmonds runs every year. With markdowns both on the main site, as well as factory 2nds quality shoes, there’s hardly a better time to pick up some high quailty, American made footwear. Those Mcallisters? $245. For first quality. Those Higgins Mill boots? $250. And they come with a studded danite sole. Sale had launched just in time for boot weather to start showing up too.

Best Ind. Item Deal: Woolrich Yankee for $130 ($350)

We’re a little shoe heavy to start this post, but, it really was the best individual item deal. USA made, Goodyear welted boots, made out of horween leather, for $130. That’s downright shocking. Naturally, they didn’t last long.

The response on social media, to this post, was pretty wide ranging. Everything from “good reminder” to “this misses the point” to “3, 5, 7, 13, 14 are always noticed on me.”

There’s only so much that well tailored sport coat can distract from.

Most Underrated Fall Fabric: Moleskin

Look, wool is the grand champion, for sure, but moleskin doesn’t get nearly enough love. It’s warm, it’s soft, and it’s cotton so it’s super easy to take care of/launder. Plus, no moles are actually harmed in the making of moleskin! So, it’s got that going for it. Which is nice.

Easiest Costume to Pull off: “The Hef”

That burgundy shawl collar velvet jacket ain’t cheap, but… you end up with a burgundy velvet shawl collar jacket! Throw that on, top off with the hat, and everyone knows who you’re going as for Halloween, no matter the rest of the outfit. Plus, you can take alllllll the pictures with the “sexy Pac-Man Ghosts.“ Wait… what? I understand nothing. Be careful out there tonight.

Most Wheelhouse Post: Best Sportcoats/Blazers of Fall 2017

See? The leaves are making a pocket square! Because it’s a post about fall sportcoats. Now it’s that kind of creative genius that gets you your own men’s style website. Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh. I’m Idaho!

2nd Most Wheelhouse Post: 6 Styles of Boots worth Owning

Published on October 9th, when most of us were starting to drag those boots back out of storage, and featured the likes of chelseas to chukkas and everything in between. Picks too, from cheap to spendy.

Worst Feedback: Burgundy Chinos

Via Social Media: “How to wear pink pants? How about just don’t?” – Roger B.

Your definition of “pink” blows. Work on that.

Most Shocking post: Land’s End Joggers Steal Alert

Whatever.

Took me more than a few seconds to find the knife in the picture above from this post. It’s actually modeled after the ulu, an all purpose knife used by Inuit people. Ah HA! There it is. Pretty cool. Sorta related but not really, I was never good at those magic eye posters either. I’m also, often, a pretty dull blade.

Feeling Nostalgic? Here’s the archive containing previous editions of Best of the Month that Was.