The Dappered Space: Most Wanted Affordable Home Style October 2017

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

As is the case with the Most Wanted Affordable Style series on this site, this is a list of suggested items in the styled space arena that recently caught our attention. Whether because of the good price, the great design, or the eye-catching attributes, the following picks showcase a few items that might more finely tune your own home style. Praise be that fall has arrived. The weather is cooling down, heaters are turning up, and all things pumpkin spice are in the air. With that in mind, here’s this months crop of the most wanted affordable home style.

Target has rolled out their latest home goods brand, Project 62. Of course one of my favorite things, the chair shown above, is already temporarily sold out, but fingers crossed that it comes back in stock soon. If you want to peruse all of what Project 62 has to offer, here you go. Definitely leans mid-century modern, but there are pieces in there that can work in a variety of decors. A few more things I’m digging are these throw pillows, and this planter with stand combo.

More traditional looking with that oak finish, but I like the cubby placards that can be personalized if wanted. This would be an easy way to organize some of your favorite books by genre.

This beautiful, hand-forged knife by artist Alexandra Paliwoda, is modeled after the ulu, an all purpose knife used by Inuit people. The design on the knife is inspired by the Copper River, which flows from the Copper Glacier in Alaska’s Wrangell St. Elias National Park. Hand made in Idaho from recycled steel.

Are you working with a small amount of space, and need a piece of seating furniture that will convert into a bed? Well here you go. Sold by Cost Plus World Market, and currently on sale. This might even be good for a kids room, so friends will have a place to sleep when spending the night. If the natural slip cover isn’t your thing, you can purchase a different color, although it will add to the final cost.

The pineapple is a traditional symbol of hospitality, and with the holiday season quickly approaching, the season of hospitality is upon many of us. This framed giclee print reminds me of something Andy Warhol might have done. And the price has seen quite the markdown, assuming it started at the full retail price in Nordstrom stores before moving off to Rack (where it’s at now). That’s a more than fair price for a framed print.

Sarah is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. Occasionally she’ll come out from behind the curtain to offer her two cents.