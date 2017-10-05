Allen Edmonds Rediscover America Sale, EXPRESS 40% off everything, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

It’s one of their biggest sales of the year, where select models get huge markdowns. Under three hundred (albeit barely) is pretty nice for a pair of first quality Daltons. Note that the above pair of Mcallisters are shown in the now discontinued “merlot” shade. Yet, you CAN get Mcallisters in Oxblood, which while not quite as dark, should be pretty close. Huge fan of the do-anything, danite sole equipped Higgins Mill. I’ve got a pair in Natural CXL and love em’. Full review of a dark brown pair can be found here.

Suiting is out, but sportcoats are in. Perfect timing being that this just hit our site the other day. Now, to all the dudes on social media who are yakkin’ about how slim the lapels are on J. Crew and JCF jackets… relax. You guys are making it sound like a 2.5″ lapel looks like a Nehru jacket. It’s not as big of a deal as you think it is. First, nobody notices. As long as they aren’t Bar III from Macy’s skinny (think Neil Ashton on NBCSN’s Premier League Live, which honestly, I think looks fine on him), or cruise ship wide, then nobody is gonna tell the difference (unless the observer in question is a serious menswear nerd, but if you’re dressing for those types, then it might be worth re-evaluating what’s going on inside your head). Yes, I’d say anything under 2.5″ starts to look skinny. But unless you’re a super broad dude, slimmer lapels (2.5″) look fine with the slimmer cuts (and body types) of today. 2.5″ – 3.75″ seems to be a good range. Do lapels, like trouser leg width, expand and contract over time? Yes. But there is a range that’ll look good forever. Try not to overreact in either direction.

Boy… this seems like a clearance more than anything. Sizes are scattered, at best. Even on the picks above.

Note that it’s just regular priced stuff this time. So, you can’t knock an extra 40% off sale items, BUT… it’s not limited to just one item either. Stock up if you’d like. Sadly, that Half-Canvas wool blazer is backordered, in most sizes, until early November. Efforting a review with that Primaloft Quilted Jacket. Not bad for a Barbour lookalike.

Nice to see their Express Tech polos getting the cut. Those things usually get excluded from regular codes and promos. They won best in show this year during our annual Polopalooza. For the colder weather stuff, their sweaters have always performed well in the past… but it looks like they’ve switched from all merino to a merino blend this year for their v-necks? Hm. Cost saving measure perhaps?

Well look what’s back again. That’s a lot of cash to drop on a wrist watch. But? Seems like some of you fellas are down with that (as far as threads and the social media channels indicate). Made in Germany. Automatic movement that hacks and hand winds. Timeless Bauhaus looks. 38 mm in diameter and 40mm from lug to lug. Convex hard plexiglass crystal with SICRALAN coating. Final sale though.

The Pick: Goodyear Welted Kenton Boots – $136.80 – $148 ($228 – $248)

Just in case you missed it the other day, this 40% off code is applicable to their Kenton boot line. That discount drops these goodyear welted boots down to the mid $100s. Not bad. Code expires today (10/5) so, now’s your last chance.

Also worth a mention: