Steal Alert: J. Crew Goodyear Welted Kenton Boot Collection is 40% off

Are these things Red Wing or Wolverine 1k mile quality? Nah. Will they impress shoe snobs who spend all day trading pictures of their new bench made hand buffed artisanal trench boots on the interwebs? Probably not.

But you can’t spell “artisanal” without “anal.”

If you’re the less than anal type when it comes to footwear, yet still want a decent quality, good looking pair of boots for the colder weather, now’s not a bad time to jump on J. Crew’s Goodyear welted “imported” Kenton boot line.

Was in the mid $200s, now under $150 for the leather styles. Under $140 for those suede chelseas.

Extremely well reviewed on their site (which is saying something, considering how much J. Crew customers like to complain when it comes to other items). Multiple styles to pick from, and each comes with a subtle, not overly toothy, rubber lug sole for traction. Now going for around what some blake stitch or glued sole DSW boots would go for. Just use the code YAYCLOTHES at checkout for the 40% off. Code expires Thursday.

That’s all. Carry on.