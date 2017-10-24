How To Wear It: Burgundy Chinos

B.R. Tapered Rapid Movement Chinos – $63 w/ BRMORE ($98)
Burgundy is one of the hallmark colors of fall. Yet, a lot of men don’t even bother to wear it, or when they do, they wear it in limited amounts. It’s no wonder. Who wants to be “red pants!” guy?
But… these aren’t fire engine red. The pants in question, here, are burgundy. Or wine. Or claret. Or… you get the idea. It’s still a bit out there, but not nearly as loud. And there are ways to tone them down. Keep any patterns around them simple, and contrast on the more kind side. Here’s six outfit suggestions in case you do want to dip a toe in the
red burgundy pants waters.
With a Grey Cord Blazer and Black Chukkas
- Sportcoat: J. Crew (from a few years back) but this or this (even though it’s not corduroy) should work too.
- The Shirt: Ledbury Semi-spread blue fine twill – $145 (20% off if you get two). Or, whatever pale blue dress shirt you favor.
- The Belt: GAP Basic Leather Belt – $39.95 (but does go on sale)
- The Boots: Clark’s Bushacre 2 in Black Suede -$47.99
- The Watch: Standard Issue Instruments Pilot Mission Timer (discontinued)
Could you go with brown suede chukkas and a brown belt here? Of course. But that might be a little too much “warmth” for one outfit. A smart casual black belt and black suede chukkas cools it down just enough, while the pale blue shirt is much less high-contrast compared to a white shirt.
With a Navy Polo and Grey Suede Chukkas
- Polo: Banana Republic Luxe Touch – $26.70 @ 40% off ($44.50)
- The Belt: GAP Basic Leather Belt – $39.95
- The Boots: Wolverine Marco Made in Portugal Suede Chukkas – $125.99
- The Watch: Armogan Spirit of St. Louis – $225
For those who are still having a couple of warm days here and there. Another take on the chinos, chukkas, polo look. Simple and effective but still with plenty of color. Big fan of those grey suede chukkas from Wolverine. They aren’t from the thousand-mile line, but they’re still awfully good for the price.
With a Plaid Topcoat, Sweater, and Casual Derbies
- Coat: Uniqlo Wool/Cashmere Topcoat – $129.90 ($149.90)
- The Shirt: Nordstrom Smartcare – $55
- The Sweater: J. Crew Factory Merino V- Neck – $35-$40ish
- The Belt: GAP Basic Leather Belt – $39.95
- The Shoes: Banana Republic Grey Suede Cap-Toes (discontinued)
- The Watch: Armogan Spirit of St. Louis – $225
Layered up and simple. If you don’t have grey derbies, grey chukkas (like the Wolverine “Marco”) would do just fine too… as would brown shoes. Might want to stick with suede though. A smooth, highly polished leather might shout a bit too much against that red.
With a Grey V-Neck and Casual Derbies
- The Shirt: Ledbury blue striped button down (discontinued)
- The Sweater: GAP Merino V-Neck – $35.97 @ 40% off ($59.95)
- The Belt: GAP Basic Leather Belt – $39.95
- The Shoes: Banana Republic Grey Suede Cap-Toes (discontinued)
- The Watch: Armogan Spirit of St. Louis – $225
Just a hint of a pattern on the shirt, and a pale grey sweater to keep things on the cooler-toned side (at least up top). Another look where grey suede shoes aren’t necessary, and brown could easily be swapped in.
With a Grey Herringbone Blazer and Suede Chukkas
- Sportcoat: Spier & Mackay Grey Herringbone (sold out)
- The Shirt: Ledbury Semi-spread White Fine Twill – $145 (20% off if you get two) Or, whatever white dress shirt you favor.
- The Boots: 1901 Suede Chukkas in Dark Brown Suede – $125
- The Watch: Armogan Spirit of St. Louis – $225
A bit more dressed up, and might be a little too flashy for some. Want to tone it down? Switch out the high contrast white shirt for light blue, and you’ll be good to go.
With a Navy Cardigan and Suede Chukkas
- The Cardigan: J. Crew Merino Slim Fit – $89.50
- The Shirt: Ledbury Semi-spread Blue Fine Twill – $145 (20% off if you get two) Or, whatever pale blue dress shirt you favor.
- The Belt: GAP Basic Leather Belt – $39.95
- The Boots: 1901 Suede Chukkas in Dark Brown Suede – $125
- The Watch: Standard Issue Instruments Pilot Mission Timer (discontinued)
Close to the Spier & Mackay sportcoat look, only with a more casual, rugged watch, and a laid back cardigan instead of a sportcoat. Looks like something Cary Grant might have worn on his downtime.