How To Wear It: Burgundy Chinos

Burgundy is one of the hallmark colors of fall. Yet, a lot of men don’t even bother to wear it, or when they do, they wear it in limited amounts. It’s no wonder. Who wants to be “red pants!” guy?

But… these aren’t fire engine red. The pants in question, here, are burgundy. Or wine. Or claret. Or… you get the idea. It’s still a bit out there, but not nearly as loud. And there are ways to tone them down. Keep any patterns around them simple, and contrast on the more kind side. Here’s six outfit suggestions in case you do want to dip a toe in the red burgundy pants waters.

With a Grey Cord Blazer and Black Chukkas

Could you go with brown suede chukkas and a brown belt here? Of course. But that might be a little too much “warmth” for one outfit. A smart casual black belt and black suede chukkas cools it down just enough, while the pale blue shirt is much less high-contrast compared to a white shirt.

With a Navy Polo and Grey Suede Chukkas

For those who are still having a couple of warm days here and there. Another take on the chinos, chukkas, polo look. Simple and effective but still with plenty of color. Big fan of those grey suede chukkas from Wolverine. They aren’t from the thousand-mile line, but they’re still awfully good for the price.

With a Plaid Topcoat, Sweater, and Casual Derbies

Layered up and simple. If you don’t have grey derbies, grey chukkas (like the Wolverine “Marco”) would do just fine too… as would brown shoes. Might want to stick with suede though. A smooth, highly polished leather might shout a bit too much against that red.

With a Grey V-Neck and Casual Derbies

Just a hint of a pattern on the shirt, and a pale grey sweater to keep things on the cooler-toned side (at least up top). Another look where grey suede shoes aren’t necessary, and brown could easily be swapped in.

With a Grey Herringbone Blazer and Suede Chukkas

A bit more dressed up, and might be a little too flashy for some. Want to tone it down? Switch out the high contrast white shirt for light blue, and you’ll be good to go.

With a Navy Cardigan and Suede Chukkas

Close to the Spier & Mackay sportcoat look, only with a more casual, rugged watch, and a laid back cardigan instead of a sportcoat. Looks like something Cary Grant might have worn on his downtime.