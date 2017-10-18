Style Scenario: The Casual, Minimum Costume, Halloween Party

Look, sometimes you really get the urge to go all-out on a Halloween costume. Other years, you just don’t. What about those times in-between, when you want to have some semblance of a recognizable costume, but don’t want to do the head-to-toe thing? Well, that’s what this is for. We’re going to take a basic Dappered-esque outfit (which will serve if you don’t want to be in costume, at all), and change out just a couple items so you can get through the Halloween costume parties with ease. Note: While these are easy switcharoos, they’re not subtle, and everyone should know who/what you are; with a couple of choices in homage to men who have passed recently. Be sure to check your local thrift stores for these items as well.
The Basic, Non-Costume Look
- The Blazer: J.Crew Factory Moleskin Blazer – $99 ($198)
- The Shirt: J.Crew Slim American Pima Cotton Oxford Shirt – $64
- The Watch: Invicta Men’s 8926OB Pro Diver – $79.76
- The Jeans: Levi’s 514 Straight Fit in Tumbled Riged – $24.98+
- The Belt: Gap Basic Leather Belt in Dark Brown – $39.95
- The Shoes: DSW Aston Grey Leather Chukka – $99.99
The Hef
- The Blazer: Ludlow Shawl-collar Velvet Blazer in Vintage Cabernet – $298
(for a less expensive option try this one from Macy’s)
- The Shirt: J.Crew Slim American Pima Cotton Oxford Shirt – $64
- The Hat: Rhode Island Novelty Adult Yacht Captain Hat – $7.99
- The Watch: Invicta Men’s 8926OB Pro Diver – $79.76
- The Jeans: Levi’s 514 Straight Fit in Tumbled Riged – $24.98+
- The Belt: Gap Basic Leather Belt in Dark Brown – $39.95
- The Shoes: DSW Aston Grey Leather Chukka – $99.99
- The Pipe: Carved Smoking Tobacco Pipe – $5.99
The Petty (rest in peace Sir)
- The Blazer: J.Crew Factory Moleskin Blazer – $99 ($198)
- The Shirt: J.Crew Slim American Pima Cotton Oxford Shirt – $64
- The Hat: Crushable Wool Felt Outback Hat – $25.99
- The Jeans: Levi’s 514 Straight Fit in Tumbled Riged – $24.98+
- The Belt: Gap Basic Leather Belt in Dark Brown – $39.95
- The Sunglasses: LUENX Polarized Aviator Sunglasses in Brown – $14.44
- The Scarf: Men’s Silk Scarf in Red – $19.99
- The Guitar: Sawtooth Full Size Beginner’s Acoustic Guitar – $34.95 (cheap enough to be used as just a prop, but be prepared for people to ask you to play)
- The Shoes: DSW Aston Grey Leather Chukka – $99.99
The Kid/Georgie
- The Coat: Helly Hansen Workwear Men’s Mandal Rain Jacket – $36.78 and up
- The Shirt: J.Crew Slim American Pima Cotton Oxford Shirt – $64
- The Balloon: Any Craft or Novelty Store
- The Jeans: Levi’s 514 Straight Fit in Tumbled Riged – $24.98+
- The Belt: Gap Basic Leather Belt in Dark Brown – $39.95
- The Paper Boat: How To fold a Paper Boat
- The Shoes: DSW Aston Grey Leather Chukka – $99.99
The Eastwood
- The Poncho: Del Mex Classic Mexican Blanket Poncho – $28.99
- The Shirt: J.Crew Slim American Pima Cotton Oxford Shirt – $64
- The Hat: Sharpshooter Clint Eastwood Brown Leather Cowboy Hat – $79.00 (click here for a less expensive option)
- The Jeans: Levi’s 514 Straight Fit in Tumbled Riged – $24.98+
- The Cigar: Roaring ’20s Costume Party Fake Puff Cigar – $4.54 (or a real cigar of your choice)
- The Belt: Gap Basic Leather Belt in Dark Brown – $39.95
- The Shoes: DSW Aston Grey Leather Chukka – $99.99