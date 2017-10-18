Style Scenario: The Casual, Minimum Costume, Halloween Party

Look, sometimes you really get the urge to go all-out on a Halloween costume. Other years, you just don’t. What about those times in-between, when you want to have some semblance of a recognizable costume, but don’t want to do the head-to-toe thing? Well, that’s what this is for. We’re going to take a basic Dappered-esque outfit (which will serve if you don’t want to be in costume, at all), and change out just a couple items so you can get through the Halloween costume parties with ease. Note: While these are easy switcharoos, they’re not subtle, and everyone should know who/what you are; with a couple of choices in homage to men who have passed recently. Be sure to check your local thrift stores for these items as well.

The Basic, Non-Costume Look

The Hef

The Petty (rest in peace Sir)

The Kid/Georgie

The Eastwood