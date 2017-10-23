Steal Alert: Woolrich Yankee Made in the USA Boot for $130

UPDATE: They’re gone. Sorry fellas, enough of you guys jumped on em. Hope they work out!

Uppers are cut from nice and soft, deep looking Horween leather that requires zero break in time. None. The quadruple stitching makes for a nice sweep out and back for an apron toe, and the overall shape is a touch sleeker than a standard work boot (still some clunk, but it’s not outrageous). There’s room in the toe box, but it’s not as tall as some sh*t kickers.

Meanwhile, that Vibram lug sole has had a bit of a crew cut, with the teeth of the sole being much shorter than normal. Still grippy, still casual, but less anchor-like in terms of the visuals. And yes, they’re goodyear welted.

Note that these are made either with, or without, a thin wool liner. The boots on sale at Huckberry are without the liner.

They are, in a word, beautiful. And tough as hell too. Comfortable as crazy out of the box, and I often use them as my go-to light hikers if I’m headed somewhere after that a standard hiking boot would look out of place.

$130 for these things is more than a steal. It’s downright criminal. Note that they’re final sale. So, no returns. Many have thought these run half a size large, but a 10.5 fit like a 10.5 on my normally 10.5 feet. Sizing down half a size might have been a little tight, especially if you wear somewhat thicker (but not mushy fat) wool socks. I usually wear merino wool light hikers with these, and a 10.5, my normal size, is perfect. Big thanks to reader Tim for the tip. At post time, Huckberry has sizes 9.5, 10, 10.5, 11, and 11.5. I’d be surprised if that lasts for long though.

