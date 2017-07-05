The Best in Affordable Style from the Month that Was – June ’17

A wise man once asked: “What the hell just happened?” And for good reason. There is value in looking back. It gives us all a good gauge as to what is good, and more importantly, what is not good, going forward. Sure, the “clip show” is mostly a cheap (affordable?) device to create new content out of already published stuff. But it’s also a good way to catch up in case you missed something. So cue the flashback music. Here’s the very best from the month that was…

Was part of the big batch of 4th of July Weekend sales. Sale is over now, but the prices and stock were really something. Lots of wheelhouse styles under $200. Better than the average 2nds sale for sure, PLUS, you didn’t have to pick up the phone. Twas all e-commerce.

Sold out now, but that’s not surprising. Sure, they’re out of season. But $119.99 for a pair of American Made, classic yet great looking, cap toe boots? They weren’t even final sale. Was also available in a plain toe suede, but, those are long gone too.

Most Wince Worthy Style News: Walmart Really Will Buy Bonobos

Look, it’s hard to lob criticism of the financial aspects of the deal unless you’ve got an MBA, but let’s just say this is not going over well with many in the Bonobos customer base. Meanwhile, in the wake of this announcement, this weekend Bonobos was pushing “two tees for $88!” They’ve been bought by Walmart. Their idea of a “deal” is two t-shirts at $44 a pop. Again, I don’t have an MBA, but that… I dunno. Doesn’t feel right.

Most Wheelhouse Post: Best Dress Shoes under $200

An annual round up. No, Meermin wasn’t included, and without fail someone on social media will bring them up, but once you add on shipping to the states (and a dreadfully pricey return policy), Meermins are over two bills. BUT… that said, it’s been a while since we reviewed em’. So, we’ll be taking some Meermins for a spin in the not too distant future. Meanwhile, you’ve got plenty of options under $200 when it comes to dress shoes.

Most Unexpected Business Expense: Brut

At least it was cheap. And it sparked plenty of discussion.

Latest Attempt by Amazon to take over the (retail) World: Prime Wardrobe

On the one hand, it’s really no more than Amazon delaying a charge in order to get items into your home (plus, there’s the discounting for bulk buys). On the other, between Whole Foods & the “Echo Look,” they’ve been rolling out a lot lately. Now if they could just get the styles dialed in a bit on the main site (not East Dane), and we’d be talking.

Most Potentially Thought Provoking Insta. Post: What if there is no Joe?

What if Joe is just a ruse? Like the Jackalope… plausible, yet fictitious. Pieced together and easy to replicate, all while never showing its entirety in the flesh? Eh? Or, perhaps, the lack of specific identifiers for “Joe” or “The Joes” has more to do about this site being about you guys, and not about the person (or people, or jackalopes) behind the scenes. There are plenty of sites out there where the people running the show appear to be more concerned with looking as cool as possible on the internet, and less concerned with creating compelling, useful content for their readership. Anyway… back into the forest for us.

Best Received Summertime Outfit: Saturated Colors

This seemed to go over well. Honestly wasn’t sure if it would. Glad you guys were open to something other than light neutrals in the (relative at the time) heat. Well, most of you were open to it. Marilyn wasn’t. NOTHING IS EVER GOOD ENOUGH FOR MARILYN.

Least Helpful Social Media Comment: How to Avoid Foot Funk

Jeremiah: “Stop going sockless!”

Why… don’t that just knock your dick in the dirt! I never would have thought of that. Thanks Jeremiah. Really, really fine work outta you. Here sir, perhaps read these instead.

Best Reminder that there’s always room for improvement: Getting Fit like an Officer Candidate

Three words: Dead. Hang. Pull-ups. (Or, is that 4 words? Pull ups?) Anyway, after reading Zach’s post, I decided to finally stop cheating on my pull ups, and do true dead hang pull ups. I’m even more disgusted with myself than I used to be. Also, 3 miles in 18 minutes is hoofin’ it.

Most Anticipated Upcoming Sale: Nordstrom Anniversary

Runs from 7/21 – 8/6, with Nordstrom card-members getting early access on 7/13. It’s almost always one of the best (if not the best) sale of the year. Just depends on what the powers that be at Nordstrom decide to put on sale. Unlike most sales, which are there to move either current season or end of season merchandise out the door, the Nordstrom Anniversary sale puts NEW items just in, or, items that lean more towards the upcoming season (fall) on sale. You can preview the catalog here. Big thanks to reader Adam T. for the tip.

Best Upcoming Annual Tradition: Reader Appreciation Week!

Soon.

