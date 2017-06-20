Style News: Amazon introduces “Prime Wardrobe”

Big thanks to reader Nate S. for the tip on this new offering from Amazon.

Remember the Jackthreads “Try outs” program?

Right. That’s basically Prime Wardrobe.

Amazon announced this new, free with Prime membership service today (even though it’s not quite operational yet.) And no, it doesn’t appear to be like Trunk Club or Stitch fix. Those services have stylists (or algorithms, or chimps randomly throwing stuff into boxes) that pick clothes for their customers. Prime Wardrobe appears to put that oh-so-difficult task on your shoulders.

You pick at least three or more items (not just one or two) from their Amazon Fashion site, and Amazon will ship the stuff to you with no up-front cost. From there, you’ve got seven days to decide what to keep. Each shipment comes with a pre-paid label for easy returns. And if you keep 3-4 items? You get a 10% discount. Keep five or more items? You get 20% off.

The problem for us fellas? Amazon’s current selection of clothing for guys can be… lacking in terms of style. They’re trying to fix that with their house brands, but even with the introduction of Goodthreads, they ain’t Nordstrom. Far, far from it.

No word on just when Prime Wardrobe will go live, but you can sign up to get updates at the bottom of this page on Amazon.

Just think, one day your your Echo Look will tell you what Amazon Prime Wardrobe items “should” be added to your wardrobe to stay on trend. Plus, that camera on the Echo Look will perhaps be able to tell when you’ve porked up, and then Alexa will adjust your Amazon Whole Foods grocery list so when the drones deliver your weekly food drop, it’ll be filled with with low carb, fat shedding options.

Because that wouldn’t be terrifying.

Your move Walmart/Bonobos.