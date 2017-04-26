Style Poll: Amazon’s New Echo Look “Style Assistant”

Amazon just released a new addition to their line up of “Alexa” devices. And it’s… something:

For $200, Amazon will send you a voice activated camera that has been created with the purpose of taking photos & videos of you and your clothing choices. And in case you’re the indecisive type, there’s an option that allows you to upload pictures of two different outfits, and from there a combination of algorithms and “fashion specialists” will tell you which one to wear.

My initial reaction was that this couldn’t be real.

My second reaction was that there’s a real, tangible, “ick” factor here. One which, believe it or not, has nothing to do with the obvious privacy concerns. Dappered has always pushed the idea that dressing well is a means to an end (and that end is up to you). It’s not THE end. There are much more important things in life. This device seems to not partake in that philosophy?

Or… is my head farther up my rear end than normal? Let us know below…

Do you want an Amazon Echo Look? Hell yes! Lighten up. This would be a ton of fun. And useful

No way. Are you insane? This weird on way too many levels.

I like turtles. View Results