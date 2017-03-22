What the hell is going on with JackThreads?

Looks like that “Try Outs” strategy wasn’t the game changer they’d hope it’d be.

Which… isn’t that surprising.

But something is seriously amiss over at Jackthreads. They don’t get a ton of play on this particular website, but it’s still absolutely worth a good solid warning to you guys out there, just in case you’re considering purchasing something from them. Check out some of the posts from their customers on the Jack Threads social media channels:

And that’s just a small sample from their facebook and instagram feeds.

According to that Fortune article, most of the JackThreads staff is gone. So perhaps orders are being fulfilled by a skeleton crew at a snail’s pace, while they look for a buyer? Even if that is the case…

Who’s gonna want to buy a company that has pissed off a huge chunk of their customer base? Even to the point where there’s now a (albeit small) “Jackthreads Class Action Suit” Facebook page? People are genuinely concerned that their orders are never gonna arrive.

Caveat Emptor and then some.

Thanks to Mike S. for the original tip about what’s going on at Jackthreads.