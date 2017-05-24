Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale Summer 2017 – Picks for Men

It’s arguably one of the better sales of the year. No codes to wrangle. No extra % coming off once something hits your cart. The price you see is the price you pay, and since it’s Nordstrom, everything ships and returns for free. Everything. Plus, Nordstrom is the rare department store that has curated some really nice upper scale brands, and balances those more expensive items with their solid quality, house-brand goods.

So what’s the catch? When they do a sale, it’s always huge. As in inventory. As in… there are thousands upon thousands of items to browse. That’s a lot of scrolling and clicking. And we went through all of it. As always, the picks below are limited to those with at least a decent size selection at post time.

Not a bad price for an all wool, Italian made blazer. Marzotto super 100s wool too. Description says it’s partially lined, so, expect a half lined back? No word on whether this is a half canvas blazer or not, but I wouldn’t be surprised. Even if it is fused, the fabric and overall quality should be there at the mid $200s price point.

Made in Italy, and a tough to find single monk with a medallion toe. Think of them as a more subtle version of the double monk St. John’s from Allen Edmonds.

Spendy for a cotton blazer, but a lot of super stylish guys swear by the L.B.M. 1911 brand. Made in Italy and quality is certainly there. The shade of blue that’s in stock isn’t on sale, but that pale grey? Perfect for the heat that’s ahead. Certainly an investment, but with the discount and free shipping and returns? These might be one of the big stars of this 90+ page sale. Remember that LBM lists their tailored stuff in EU sizes (so basically a 50R EU = a 40R in the US)

ALMOST the same as the all cotton options above, but this one is a cotton nylon blend. At least the blue shade is on sale. Also made in Italy.

Very summery, and pretty unique since most knit ties have a squared off end. Not these. Made from Italian Silk in Italy.

Selection is pretty limited in terms of colors to pick from, but… if you like Bonobos and their wheelhouse pants (these would be the “stretch” variety…) then you’re well aware that it can be tough to find em’ on a decent discount.

Has a little bit o’ clunk to em’, but that’s not necessarily a terrible thing around the warmer months. Really well reviewed on Nordstrom’s site as well. Brick red sole. True longwing. Open style lacing. Could probably pull some duty with jeans in the fall.

Okay Ledbury fans. Nordstrom’s put quite a few Ledbury shirts into their sale section for this half yearly. The vast majority are slim fit, and sizes are scattered depending on what pattern, collar, and cuff combination you’re going for. Shirts START at $86.90, but, this is Ledbury. So a high price tag (along with terrific quality and that fantastic, slightly lowered 2nd button) is to be expected, even when on sale.

And now something much more affordable. From their “smartcare” line of shirts that should require a little less ironing than many other shirts. White or light blue. A bit of texture to the fabric.

A classic from a heritage brand in a more tailored fit. Dual vents in the rear. Corduroy collar. Lined in a tartan plaid.

Looks like this is a “price match” item, so, don’t be surprised if the price shoots back up to the regular retail price when whatever retailer has these things marked down to eighty jacks the price back up. (Could be Todd Snyder? But I thought only the chronos were getting the $60 off “anniversary” code cut?)

From one of Nordstrom’s dependable, younger leaning house brands. Nubuck leather uppers. Wingtip, blucher style with some contrast stitching. Not your average summer buck. Cheap. Could make for a mighty fine summer wedding/party shoe.

Some guys are just fine with cheap belts. Some guys are absolutely not. You know which camp you’re in. (I, honestly don’t… I know both types frequent this website.) These, thanks to the sale, are still an investment but not wince-worthy in terms of price. USA made too.

From their own “Men’s Shop” line of goods. Surprised to see a trim fit suit here. If memory serves, Nordstrom has stuck to classic fits in the past? No word on what the “drop” is in the description (the size difference between suit jacket and pant) but… it ships and returns for free, so might be worth the gamble.

From their in-house, higher end, “JWN” line. Made in Italy. Open lacing, blucher style shoes. Plenty sleek. Just be aware that a lot of JWN dress shoes can be built around a chisel-toed last, so know that going in if you’re the more conservative type.

It was like they were thinking of my pale, sorry skin tone when they made this thing. (Sunscreen forever!) Anyway, the de-saturated look seems to be in right now, and Jack Mason does know how to make a good looking, sporty but still put-together watch. Quartz of course. $275 retail? Nah. $140 with free shipping and free returns? Sure. Could make a great looking addition to the watch collection.

The buckle doesn’t make it the dressiest of things, but suede belts usually get (much) more play while dressed down. Four shades to pick from. 1.5″ wide. Made in the USA.

Made in Spain. Those round buckles and the simple, plain cap toe make these things much more elegant than their square buckle/chisel toe cousins. Description suggests ordering a half size up since they run a touch narrow?

98% cotton and 2% stretch. A crisp looking cotton blazer, not something rumpled and super casual. Description says “imported”… but I wonder if these might be made in Canada? Not sure how to wear that blue shade on the left? Here’s a few outfit ideas.

Doesn’t appear to have as nice of a substantial collar roll (like the Brooks Brothers classic OCBD) but still, tough to beat for the price.

From their upgraded JWN brand. Five shades to pick from. Crisp wool twill. Big fan of that true, medium blue shade. Unhemmed, but if you’ve got a Nordstrom nearby, they’ll hem them for free.

The not quite as fortunate man’s Park Ave. Classic, inoffensive cap toe. Rubber sole. A good interview shoe.

A wool silk blend that seems to have been made for the heat. Know that this is cut in their truly slim “trim” silhouette. That cut features an overall slimmer fit compared to their standard, as well as a shortened tail.

A simple, no fuss, nicely affordable double monk strap. Nice to see that they kept the buckles matte.

A color and materials combination that many of us wear most days… only combined to make one card case.

A great alternative to plain bucks, or, other suede shoes in the heat. Plus these can absolutely look great with jeans and a sportcoat in the fall. Unlined, so a little more casual looking. Wingtip and true oxford style lacing. Goodyear welted and Made in the USA.

I’m not real familiar with the brand, but a straight fit in performance denim (this stuff is 75% cotton, 16% lyocell, 6% Lycra spandex, 3% elastane) is always welcome for those of us who like box jumps and squats.

My feet are sweating just thinking about wearing these things. Well, wearing them NOW. But once fall rolls back around? Absolutely. Dark brown option is just about sold out at post time.

More sportcoats from the American designer, Mr. Todd Snyder. The light grey is all wool, while the medium blue option is a blend of wool, silk, and linen. Both are made in their “Mayfair” trim fit.

Another alternative to the perpetually sold out J. Crew Nike Killshot. Kinda like the logo free, ultra clean look here too.

All right! It finally went on sale! (Kidding, of course.)

Again, quartz movements and all, but the styling is gonna look good to a lot of guys. Nice to see that chronograph proving that in some circumstances, black and brown really can look terrific together on the same piece/in the same outfit.

Made in Italy. Sleek, lowered heel. Nice shade of mid-brown suede.

More Italian made blazers from L.B.M. This time in a cotton and linen blend, with some noticeable texture to the fabric.

Just a black belt (no it’s not reversible), but if you’re in the market for a decent quality black belt? It’ll be hard to do better, for less, than this lightly textured Saffiano leather option.

Simple and sporty with an awfully smart extra pocket designed to store your shoes in. Honestly don’t recall this particular bag going for half off in recent memory. Nice price.

Combination style frames that blends acetate ear pieces with metal frames up front. Not a bad prize for polarized shades.

Always good to check Amazon when it comes to well known, brand name classic sneaks, but as of post time Nordstrom is selling these Stan Smiths for less than many/most sizes on Amazon?

A basic, and pretty darn casual laptop bag. Not quite sure where Barbour manufactures their accessories.

Can’t say I recognize the brand, but the sportcoat looks awfully nice. 100% linen, and from the shots appears to be minimally constructed and minimally lined? No idea where it’s made, but the fabric is from Italy.

A less expensive alternative to AE’s Dalton wingtip boot. Nicely reviewed on the Nordy site.

The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is scheduled to expire on Sunday June 4th, 2017. What happens then? If past is prologue, some items might get marked down further, while others can sometimes go back to full price…