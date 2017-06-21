Steal Alert: Original Chippewa for J.Crew Cap-Toe Boots for $119.99

Are they in season? Of course not. Are they an absolute bargain at this price? You bet they are.

Made in the USA with tough leather uppers, a Vibram outsole, and I’m pretty close to positive that these things are Goodyear welted. That cap toe is a nice touch too. Closest relative is probably the plain toe 6″ service boot, but those usually run in the mid to high $200s, and sometimes, but not often, drop to around $210 – $220 with codes at Amazon.

You’ll have to wait till autumn to wear em’, but they’re a bargain now.

These come with that cap toe, might even have the same burgundy shade of leather as the service boot (maybe, tough to tell, could be just dark brown), and are just $120 at J. Crew when you use the extra 40% off code SALESTYLE. Almost all sizes available at post time.

Is suede more your deal? Or, want something without the cap toe? They also have their “rough out” snuff suede plain toe boots on sale for the same price when you use the code:

Neither the leather nor the rough-out pair seems to be final sale. Yet. So, you can return em’ if they don’t work out.

That’s it. Carry on.