4th of July Weekend Sales for Men

Somewhere between the grilling, beer swilling, and fireworks lighting, you might be doing some shopping. And frankly, this is one of the better 4th of July sale batches in recent memory.

And that’s for the entire sale section. Extra half off. Doesn’t have to be final sale. (In fact, it doesn’t look like there’s much, if any, final sale stuff in there at post time?)

A very, very rare sale for Saddleback. Turns out they’re heading back to a more “roughed up” version of their lighter tobacco shade, as well as a dark coffee brown shade that was closer to previous leathers they had used in the past.

No phone calls necessary this time. And there are plenty of desirable models under $200. Online Flash Sale runs through 7/3.

Kind of a weird one. Looks like there are, actually, more than a few exclusions? Like a lot of their sportcoats? Suiting is usually excluded, but their sportcoats? They lumping those in with suiting now? That’s bad news for those of us who swear by their Thompson fit.

Their popular (for good reason) Club Shorts are up for the 20% off cut. Also worth noting is the level of stretch on their stretch chino shorts. Got some real spring/flexibility there. There’s hardly a better deal out there when it comes to decent looking and wearing shorts.

The Pick: Tech Stretch Polos – $19.99 ($39.90)

Big fan of these things. Won best in show for this year’s polo palooza. 95% cotton and 5% spandex = quite a bit of stretch. Yet still plenty smooth and soft. Chambray, deeper 4 button placket is a nice touch as well. (Not that you should be unbuttoning all those buttons… hardly… it just makes the shirt look and feel a little more substantial.) Super smooth. Size shown above is a medium.

It has to be a regular priced item, so sale stuff is out, but at least you aren’t limited to just one item like some of their other codes. Those Italian Wool Half-Canvas blazers are still on back order. (Sidenote, never quite “got” the quarter zip sweater under a sportcoat look… it looks awkward to my eye, but, whatever.)

Some seriously big markdowns in this one. Billy Reid knows a thing or two about quality too. Just be aware that there might be some final sale items lurking about in the sale section, so, get familiar with their return policy/know what you’re getting yourself into.

The already inexpensive just got cheaper. Their suede shoes are pretty good for the (cheap) price. But, gotta admit that I have no experience with their accessories. So, be warned.

Got that? It’s $50 off for a single full priced suit, but $75 off each if you buy 2 or more. Also, for the fellas who swear by their shirts, you can knock 15% off all regular priced shirts with CANADA150. You can also save $20 off all reg. priced dress pants, and $30 on each pair if you’re buying two or more. As always, this is CAD, not USD, so, be prepared to google up the conversion.

