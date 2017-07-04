4th of July Weekend Sales for Men

Somewhere between the grilling, beer swilling, and fireworks lighting, you might be doing some shopping. And frankly, this is one of the better 4th of July sale batches in recent memory. Off we go. Happy birthday ‘murica. (You too Canada!) Here’s to us all having the same number of fingers come Wednesday morning that you started the long weekend with. Seriously. Don’t be stupid.
J. Crew: Extra 50% off Sale w/ SALETIME
- Cotton Shawl Cardigan Sweater – $44.99 ($118)
- Lightweight Italian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater in Stripe – $69.99 ($198)
- Belts in Cotton Stripe – $20, Navy/Leather – $20, Light Hickory – $14.99
- Garment-dyed Cotton Oxford Pant in 770 Straight Fit – $19.99 ($75)
- Lightweight Garment-dyed Stretch Chino Pant in 484 Slim Fit or 770 Straight Fit – $14.99 – $35
And that’s for the entire sale section. Extra half off. Doesn’t have to be final sale. (In fact, it doesn’t look like there’s much, if any, final sale stuff in there at post time?)
Saddleback: Select Tobacco & Dark Coffee Brown Leather Sale
- Medium Classic Leather Brief in Dark Coffee Brown – $575.20 ($719)
- Medium Thin Front Pocket Brief in Dark Coffee Brown – $511.20 ($639)
- Leather Gadget Bag – $223.20 ($279)
- Medium Thin Leather Brief in Dark Coffee Brown – $463.20 ($579)
A very, very rare sale for Saddleback. Turns out they’re heading back to a more “roughed up” version of their lighter tobacco shade, as well as a dark coffee brown shade that was closer to previous leathers they had used in the past.
Allen Edmonds: Factory 2nds Online Flash Sale
- Cornwallis Medallion Toe Oxfords – $195 ($299)
- Fifth Ave. Oxfords – $195 ($299)
- Carlyle Plain Toe Oxfords – $195 ($299)
- Higgins Mill Boots – $195 ($289)
- Liverpool Chelsea Boots – $249 ($349)
- Dalton Wingtip Boots – $245 ($349)
- St. John’s Double Monk Straps – $199 ($299)
- Mora 2.0 Double Monk Straps – $199 ($299)
- Shell Cordovan Park Ave. – $399 ($529)
No phone calls necessary this time. And there are plenty of desirable models under $200. Online Flash Sale runs through 7/3.
J.C.F.: 50% off most everything + Extra 50% off Clearance w/ FOURTHFUN
- Slub Linen Suit Jacket – $109.99 FINAL
- Sunwashed Garment Dyed Polos – $19.50
- 9″ Shorts in Anchor Print, Washed Oxford, or Linen/Cotton – $24.50 – $29.50
- Lightweight Chinos in Sutton Fit – $27.00
- Oxford Cloth Pant in Driggs Slim or Sutton Straight Fit – $32.00
Kind of a weird one. Looks like there are, actually, more than a few exclusions? Like a lot of their sportcoats? Suiting is usually excluded, but their sportcoats? They lumping those in with suiting now? That’s bad news for those of us who swear by their Thompson fit.
Target: 20% off Clothing, Shoes, Accessories w/ JULY4
- Club Shorts in 10.5″ inseam – $15.99 ($19.99)
- Club Shorts in 8″ inseam – $15.99 ($19.99)
- Oxford Cloth Club Shorts in 10.5″ inseam – $15.99 ($19.99)
- Chambray Club Shorts in 10.5″ inseam – $15.99 ($19.99)
Their popular (for good reason) Club Shorts are up for the 20% off cut. Also worth noting is the level of stretch on their stretch chino shorts. Got some real spring/flexibility there. There’s hardly a better deal out there when it comes to decent looking and wearing shorts.
EXPRESS: 50% off Tees, Polos, & Shorts
The Pick: Tech Stretch Polos – $19.99 ($39.90)
Big fan of these things. Won best in show for this year’s polo palooza. 95% cotton and 5% spandex = quite a bit of stretch. Yet still plenty smooth and soft. Chambray, deeper 4 button placket is a nice touch as well. (Not that you should be unbuttoning all those buttons… hardly… it just makes the shirt look and feel a little more substantial.) Super smooth. Size shown above is a medium.
Lands’ End: 40% off reg. price w/ FIRECRACKER & 1776
- Tailored Fit Half Canvas Italian Wool Blazer – $173.40 ($289) backordered
- Tailored Fit Plaid Linen Blazer – $137.40 ($229)
- Tailored Fit Wool Herringbone Blazer – $149.40 ($249)
- Tailored Fit Navy Plaid Sportcoat – $149.40 ($249)
- Tailored Fit Wool Year ’rounder Dress Pants – $53.40 ($89)
- Drifter Aran Cable Crewneck – $53.40 ($89)
It has to be a regular priced item, so sale stuff is out, but at least you aren’t limited to just one item like some of their other codes. Those Italian Wool Half-Canvas blazers are still on back order. (Sidenote, never quite “got” the quarter zip sweater under a sportcoat look… it looks awkward to my eye, but, whatever.)
Billy Reid: Summer Sale
- Wool/Cashmere Italian Made Calvin Jacket in Navy – $199.50 ($695)
- Cotton Italian Made Larson Jacket – $119.50 ($495)
- Cotton/Linen Italian Made Lexington Jacket – $199.50 ($595)
- Dopp Kit – Tobacco – $145 ($225)
- Mini Parachute Bag – $149.50 ($395)
- Indianola in Stone – $199.50 ($395)
Some seriously big markdowns in this one. Billy Reid knows a thing or two about quality too. Just be aware that there might be some final sale items lurking about in the sale section, so, get familiar with their return policy/know what you’re getting yourself into.
New Republic: 50% off Accessories
- Gray Suede Belt – $17.50 ($35)
- Blue & White Striped Belt – $12.50 ($25)
- Silk & Leather Cactus Belt – $17.50 ($35)
- Silk & Leather Scorpion Belt – $17.50 ($35)
The already inexpensive just got cheaper. Their suede shoes are pretty good for the (cheap) price. But, gotta admit that I have no experience with their accessories. So, be warned.
Spier & Mackay: $50 off a reg. price Suit, $75 off 2 or more
Got that? It’s $50 off for a single full priced suit, but $75 off each if you buy 2 or more. Also, for the fellas who swear by their shirts, you can knock 15% off all regular priced shirts with CANADA150. You can also save $20 off all reg. priced dress pants, and $30 on each pair if you’re buying two or more. As always, this is CAD, not USD, so, be prepared to google up the conversion.
Also worth a mention:
- Banana Republic: Extra 50% off Sale items (no code needed). 40% off the rest (BR picks excluded) w/ BRNEW
- Club Monaco: Extra 30% off sale items (no code needed).
- Todd Snyder: Their Summer sale has seen some new additions. Stuff is still pretty expensive though.
- Ledbury: Up to 50% off select styles during their 4th of July Sale.
- GAP: 40% off w/ JULY
- Huckberry: Seasonal clearances on clothing, shoes, gear, & more, plus try the code FIREWORKS for a potential extra 15% off.
- H&M: Up to 70% off during their summer sale.