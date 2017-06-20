Style Scenario: Warm Weather Casual w/ Color (nothing over $60 edition)

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. Just because it gets hot, doesn’t mean you’re damned to whites, greys, pale blues, greens, & beige (although those colors won’t absorb as much heat as others). If you happen to run on the cool side, or, won’t be spending a boatload of time in the sun, then fear not some saturated color in the summer heat. Here’s one way to get that done.

The Polo: Banana Republic Slim Luxury-Touch Print Polo in Navy – $30 ($49.50). That print is small, uniform, and subtle. So much easier to pull off, compared to the loud short sleeve print button downs that many a stylish dude will be attempting to pull off this summer. Not an exact match to the BR slim fit luxe touch print polo shown at the top of the post, but quite close. Seems like BR has been cycling through their styles faster as of late. Perhaps they’re trying to keep up with the big fast fashion brands in terms of turnover?

The Shorts: Target Merona Stretch Chino Club Shorts in Turquoise – $19.99. Not as light and crisp as their chambray shorts, but not as bulky or stiff as years past. A noticeable amount of stretch here. Terrific, saturated turquoise color. Shown at top of post in a 10.5″ inseam. Also available in an 8″ inseam if that’s your thing. Easily one of the best bargains on the men’s warm weather style market.

The Watch: Casio Quartz Diver – $55.96. Uh oh. Check out the price jump. These used to go for closer to $40? Meanwhile, skip the leather band watches on hot days. You’ll just sweat and stink them up. Another incredible bargain for the feel and build quality (200m water resistance ain’t anything to sneeze at).

The Sunglasses: American Optical Original Pilot 55mm in Silver – $60ish. The parade of incredible bang-for-the-buck goods continues in this style scenario. Made in the USA. Classic, timeless frames. Bayonet temples.

The Belt: GAP Classic Leather Belt in Dark Brown – $39.95. Suggesting it because I’m wearing it in the photo in the top of the post (even though you can’t see it) and it seems to go with the outfit. Will go on sale from time to time, but does get excluded from some of the codes that GAP runs.

The Shoes: H&M Premium Quality Perforated(?) Leather Sneakers – $59.99. White leather sneakers are never gonna go out of style, but boy are they having a moment right now. Sixty bucks here. And if they’re like many other of H&M’s “premium quality” shoes, they’ll be made in Portugal? Perhaps? One would think?

The Underwear: Ex Officio Give-N-Go Breathable Brief – $14.96. Again, a total game changer if you run warm and/or want to stay dry and comfortable in the heat.

The Socks: Darn Tough Merino No-Show Cushion Socks – $15.95. See above. This isn’t a cop out, I swear. Like the underwear, totally worth the investment. There’s worse ways to live life than investing in the comfort of your feet and your junk.

The Sweat Management Tools: Gold Bond Body Powder + Basic Handkerchiefs. It’s summer. Can’t live without these.