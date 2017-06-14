Style Scenario: Screw it. It’s too damn hot.

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. If you haven’t been blitzed by searing hot temperatures yet… well, they’re on the way. Some days are just too damn hot to give a damn, yet minimal effort can have you looking noticeably better than the rest of those surviving the Hades like weather. Here’s one way to do just that, while staying as comfortable as possible.

The Polo: H&M Stretch Cotton Polo – $12.99. Dirt cheap, slim fit, and at 90% cotton, that leaves plenty of room for lots of stretch. On the thinner side, which can be appreciated when the mercury spikes.

The Shorts: Target Merona Club Shorts in Chambray – $12 ($19.99). Another super inexpensive option. Noticeably lighter and crisper than their stretch chino shorts. Now just twelve bucks. 10.5″ inseam.

The Watch: Seiko 009 Automatic Diver – $197.70. Skip the leather band watches on hot days. You’ll just sweat and stink them up. Stainless steel bands can look a little flashy when the sun is beating down as well. Rubber works great here. The cheaper option, of course, is the quartz diver from Casio. (Which appears to have jumped in price recently? Used to be around $40.)

The Sunglasses: Jack Spade “Peters” Sunglasses – $74 FINAL ($148). Looks like something Paul Newman would have worn back in the day. Final sale. Can’t seem to find the width dimensions for these things?

The Belt: J. Crew Woven Belt in Bench Green – $17.99 w/ SALESTYLE ($45). Loud prints and patterns are big this year. But if you’re like a lot of us, and don’t think you can pull off a Russel Westbrook style loud short sleeve button down, then keep the pattern to an accessory like a belt. Should look more than appropriate on a warm day.

The Underwear: Ex Officio Give-N-Go Breathable Brief – $14.96. A total game changer. Way better than all cotton underwear when it comes to keeping you cool and dry. Spendy, but once you give these things a shot, you’ll wonder how you ever got by without them.

The Socks: Darn Tough Merino No-Show Cushion Socks – $15.95. Like the underwear, totally worth the investment. On blazing hot days, going sockless can be a huge mistake. You muck up the insides of your shoes, and you’ll be stuck with swamp foot for the rest of the day. A cooling, cushioning, wicking layer in-between you and your insoles is what you want. These are the perfect answer. Yes, they show a little bit. But who cares. It’s nuclear hot out. There are more important things to worry about than if you’ve got a little sock showing.

The Shoes: J&M 1850 Allister Sneaker – $72.49 ($145). Leather and suede uppers that might have perforation panels? Maybe? Gum sole. Very much on sale, and unlike the oh-so-popular Nike Killshot, you can actually get you hands on these. Ships and returns free via Nordstrom.

The Sweat Management Tools: Gold Bond Body Powder + Basic Handkerchiefs. Or, whatever body powder you prefer (it’s tough to beat one of the originals though). Dust yer junk, and try not to sing “ghoooossssst weeinnnnnner” to the tune of “goldfinger” as you do so (not that I have any experience with such odd… musical & grooming habits). And no, you don’t have to be dressed up to carry around a handkerchief. Stick one in your back pocket. You’ll want it if you’re making your way through the city or sitting at a ball game or whatever.