Huckberry: 15% off Sitewide Annual Sale

For years now, Huckberry has been a source for hard-working, high performing gear that also looks really really good. They don’t run many sales, so when they do it’s big news. No code needed. 15% off applies in your cart. Note that there are some significant exclusions, but the majority overall is getting the 15% off, including hardly ever on sale items from their in-house brands like Flint and Tinder, PROOF, as well as lots of the USA Made gear they have on hand.

Free shipping kicks in at $98, but returns are at least easy and free (minus outbound shipping costs if you didn’t hit $98). Let’s get on with the picks. Remember, this ends today, 11/12/25 Friday 11/14/25 at midnight Pacific Time.

Correction: They’re running this for three days. Coulda sworn this used to be a 24-hour only event. Sorry about that. Some of the more popular/limited stock may sell out before then though. Bottom line: this runs through Friday 11/14 11:5p pm PT.

Full review can be found here. They’ve gotta be the most popular thing Huckberry carries. These jackets are built extraordinarily well, made here in the USA, and they’re hardly ever on sale. 7 oz waxed sailcloth canvas exteriors are weather resistant and age like selvedge denim. The wear patterns they create over time are individual to the owner. Which means they’ll break in to your shape, and become even more comfortable with each use. They’re lined in a super-soft blanket-striped lining, so you can wear them over just about anything (even just a t-shirt). But they’re warm enough to wear in the colder months, extreme temperatures not withstanding. Available in regular or tall sizes, and they’re even making a women’s version these days.

Stunned they’re offering any kind of savings on Hamilton watches. And the Murph is included? Brilliant. Almost $150 off. And if you’re pining after the version with the stainless steel bracelet, don’t worry. Hamilton sells those separate now so you can pick one up over there and have the best of both worlds.

The casual to smart casual blazer for guys who want to wear something a little extra (but not too much.) 98% Cotton, 2% Spandex. Unlined. Even has side tabs to dial in the fit. Five colors.

Sneaker splurge anyone? Made in Portugal. The materials and overall design are really impressive. Full review of a different color scheme can be found here.

Not cheap yet absolutely has a dedicated fan base. 5 pocket style, feels like a chino, but engineered and woven with 2% spandex for stretch. Garment-dyed, soft, 98% cotton that’s pre-shrunk and ready to become a favorite right away. Note that while once upon a time they were made in the USA, they no longer are. Haven’t been for a couple of years now. Nine colors to choose from. $92 doesn’t make for a cheap pair of pants, but Huckberry has sold shed-loads of these things. Head here for a full review and to see how slim, tapered, and straight fits compare side by side.

And if you’re like “wait, didn’t these used to be $98 full price?” You’re right. They’ve gone up in price. Thems be the times though.

And the belt born of the success of the 365 pants. Something you can wear pretty much every day with almost anything. Available in dark brown, chestnut, tan, or black. They’re what you’d expect. Meaning: nice leather, versatile good looks (casual to smart casual use), and should last and last.

Huckberry to the the rescue, with their with free (contiguous) US shipping at $98, and free returns. Because for the longest time you couldn’t get a pair of these made in the UK, super-comfortable, mega-versatile chukkas without taking a major risk with overseas shipping. Ordering direct through Sanders is great, but over there they go for around $305 + ~$50ish shipping (depending on exchange rate)… PLUS you’d be on the hook for international returns. Meaning if they show up, don’t work out, and you have to ship them back… you could be out-of-pocket a boatload. Not with Huckberry. Full review here.

Back for another year. Chore blazers are often the perfect extra layer. Smart looking but still casual and not structured or stuffy. Boiled wool is a perfect fall/winter fabric. It’s dense (wind and water resistant) but still breathes and moves with you. Combine the two and you get what could be one of the best new releases Flint and Tinder and Huckberry have had in a while. A few different colors to choose from.

Full review here. Three colors to pick from. Mechanicals/automatic watches are great, but let’s be serious… we all set our mechanical watches to a quartz when they run out of power. This is a heck of a quartz. Sandblasted case, simple styling, looks and feels great.

“Quartz is great. But do they have the mechanical too?”

Yes they do. Manual wind mechanical movement. 80 hour, yes 80 hour power reserve when fully wound. Full review here.

Know that they fit trim. A size large fits my 5’10″/185lbs perfect after washing/drying, whereas a medium is too small. Available in blue or black. Here’s why these are actually worth the price: Made from an odor-resistant and wicking merino wool blend which is also machine washable (and machine dryable as long as you can tumble dry low/keep an eye on it…) these henleys can go for three days of straight wear without starting to smell funky or feel gross. That’s why they were a must-add in our “what to pack when traveling light and in style” advice post. So they’re really three shirts in one. The collars are great too, with those matte black snap buttons.

“Okay I get you can wear these for three days straight and they’re great for traveling and all, but they’re pricey. So I’m not paying extra for a henley. Are the t-shirts on sale too?” Yes they are. Don’t forget to size up if you take the original slim fit.

Two colors of suede or the leather shown above. Literally wearing a pair right now as this is being typed. Admittedly a bit odd at first glance, style-wise (they’re not quite a sneaker but not a boot either). Yet once you get a pair of something like these, you may find yourself wearing them all the time. They’re perfect for those who don’t wear their “outside” shoes inside the house, yet also don’t want to schlep around in slippers all the time. They’ve got some substance, they look good with lots of smart casual stuff (from tees and jeans to cords and swazers), and as they’re a slip on, they’re easy to leave by the door and quickly transition into when you get home. And that natural latex sole has all kinds of comfy “squish.” 5/5. Love love love these dang things. Fit perspective: Sold in whole sizes only, and my normally 10.5 D feet take an 11 in these. They fit great.

Ah c’mon. They’re making a chukka now too? (Chucks wallet across room to avoid buying the new chukka.) Also made in Portugal.

Flat out terrific. Japanese fabric is just the right weight, and feels good and strong. Sometimes beanies can look good but then slouch and/or shrink. Not these things. Price is nice and affordable too. 11 colors to pick from. A great stocking stuffer/free shipping threshold balance “tipper.”

Full review here. An excerpt: “think of the Dryden Briefcase as the chukka boots of your daily carry gear, where the Original Briefcase is more akin to your favorite pair of heavy duty workwear/heritage boots. Depending on the day’s adventure, one option might be better utilized than the other.”

Because travel, more than ever, can be a real chore.

Affordable sunglasses that look and perform better than some junk you got on a convenience store spinner rack. Polarized lenses too. Perfect for winter time, since glare off snow can be irritating and then some. Sizing seems to be on the smaller side of medium. So if you’ve got a big noggin, these might be a pass.

One of their bestsellers because it’s a jacket that’s “all the things.” It’s a field jacket, it’s a quilted jacket, and it’s both modern and timelessly “sporting” all at once. Peached cotton-nylon exterior with a water and stain resistant coating. Box-quilting and lightweight recycled poly fill insulation for warmth without bulk.

Another outerwear option from Relwen. A little “less” than the Tanker… less money, and less visually. Stretchy, breathable, water resistant, and lightweight. Perfect on its own for transitional weather, and should do great under a heavier coat or jacket for layer-worthy coldest snaps.

British Millerain waxed canvas. Not made in the USA like their famous waxed trucker, but still looks great from here. Also available in grey or green.

When you want to dress up but you don’t want to look really dressed up, the “swazer” (aka the knit blazer/sweater hybrid) is your best friend. This one appears to have just enough structure. So it’s not wimpy like a cardigan cut in the shape of a blazer, but it’s not basically a blazer masquerading as something else. Right in-between = just right.

“I don’t know what to get my pal XYZ”

Does XYZ drink?

“Yeah. He likes ABC.”

Get him this, and a really nice bottle of ABC.

Size Shown: 32×30 STRAIGHT fit on 5’10″/185

32×30 STRAIGHT fit on 5’10″/185 Fabric: 73% cotton, 25% Sorbtek, 2% lycra

73% cotton, 25% Sorbtek, 2% lycra Gusseted? YES!

YES! Do they make a “Swish Swish” Noise: No. Absolutely not.

No. Absolutely not. Extras: Slim, Straight, or tapered fits. Six colors with some not-the-norm shade options. Dart seams behind knees aide in movement. Sorbtek claims extra wicking capabilities, while rest of fabric makes for a harder-wearing canvas work style pant.

A bit more “adventure-y” than the Flint and Tinder 365. They’re made with something called Sorbtek, which helps regulate temperature and wick moisture. 73% cotton, 25% Sorbtek, 2% lycra is the blend. And second, the gusseted crotch makes for ease of movement. Garment dyed for that worn in but not worn out look. The stretch is miles ahead of an average pair of Dickies, and the gusseted crotch is a very, very big deal for those of us who move around quite a bit while wearing our chosen trousers. Make sure you wash them separately on cold since excess pigment can bleed out for the first couple of washes. Wear the hell out of them though.

Full review here. Scored a 4.5/5 from our shoe expert, Adam. Made in Italy, nice materials, and a step up in quality from other cheaper desert boots. A few different colors of suede to pick from, and some smooth leather options (one with a rubber studded sole) too.

A modern take on what was quite literally Seiko’s first (circa 1959) sports watch, but refined enough that it can easily be a smart casual or even dress watch here in 2023. Could sell out.

On sale and getting the additional 15% off. Soft, stretchy, and a clean ankle (no scrunchy elastic) so they look a little more polished than most other joggers. AND they have an inseam gusset.

Probably the shades of 2025. They feel solid in the hand, the acetate frames are super smooth, and this red tortoise pair is a perfect lookalike (without the droopy/enormous lenses) to the pair the main character in that one race car movie wears. On sale and the 15% off stacks. Final sale. No returns or exchanges.

The 15% off Huckberry just about sitewide sale ends Friday 11/14/24 at 11:59pm PT. Also note that they do usually run some cyber week specials for Black Friday. Who knows what will be in that batch in a couple weeks. They might not even know yet, until they see how this 15% off annual sale goes. That’s the game though, right?