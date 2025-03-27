J. Crew 30% off select warm weather styles, Nordy Grooming sale, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Includes their new, redesigned, 10.3 oz stretch-cotton twill 5-pocket “Bergen” pants. Great for those who shelve their jeans for the warmer months but still like something other than chinos or shorts to rely on for casual/smart casual wear. Also includes their bestselling unconstructed suits, which yes, were just going for 25% off. Nice to see them up the discount and therefor lower the price just a nudge. Code SHOPNOW expires this Monday, 3/31.

Less than $60 for the leather side panel version of the new Barreda Decode seems steal-alert worthy. Head here for an in person review, albeit with the nylon-side panel version. 30% off code DEAL is set to expire this Monday, 3/31.

And as it’s Nordstrom, everything ships for free. So it’s not like you have to hit some threshold to get something small shipped to you. Big plus there. Part of their big 15% off “beauty” sale. YOU’RE BEAUTIFUL, KID. (note that products above aren’t to scale. Sorry, just had to “guesstimate.”)

Lost in the sauce that has been BR’s F&F and Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is this Brooks Brothers Wardrobe event. They’ve got specials of all sorts strewn across their site. Not everything is on sale. Far from it. But 30% off select sportcoats, 4 shirts/polos for $249, etc. is worth a look if you’re a Brooks Brothers fan. Specials are set to expire Tuesday, 4/1.

The (new) pick: Citizen White Dial Dress Watch (BI5000-01A) – $84.95 ($90-$100ish)

Full original picks can be found here. Amazon is tough as nails to navigate in general, let alone during a sale. Good price on that basic Citizen dress watch. Not eco-drive. Standard battery driven quartz in this one. Dial is listed as “white” but can look more off-white/silver-y in different lights as it has a subtle sunburst texture to it. Case size is 38mm but might wear a touch bigger. Nothing bigger than 40mm though. Band is okay. Wish it was brown instead of black, and there’s perhaps a little too much gloss/shine to that leather. Not terrible or plastic/mega-cheap looking. Just not terrific. But should do the job for most, most of the time, just fine. Reviewed over here as part of our “Double Time” series.

Also worth a call-back as big brother BR has stolen much of the thunder. Step-down/cheaper brand Banana Republic FACTORY has been on a stylish tear lately. Just don’t expect quite the same quality of fabrics or construction with BRF stuff compared to mainline BR. Billed as 50% off + an additional 20% off. But that additional 20% comes off the marked down half-off price, so, that works out to a total of 60% off MSRP. Like mainline Banana, this is set to run through this Sunday.

Also worth a mention: