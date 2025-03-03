Steal Alert: Those BR Factory Knit Sportcoats are on mega sale for $78

These are an early contender for sportcoat of the year, and the price just tanked to an oddly low level.

Doing the math is always necessary with Banana Republic Factory as they’re generally running a steep “sale” on just about everything. Half off is fine, 60% off is quite good, and anything more than that is worth real attention (for context, see their recent 64% off one day sale over here.)

Available in Gray-Blue, Truffle, or Navy.

Shown Top: Gray-Blue size 40R on 5’10″/185



So the fact that these blazers are a gnarly 70% off is significant. Especially considering the rest of their stuff seems to currently be in the 47.5% – 55% off range. This is all thanks to an “up to 50% off” plus additional 25% off deal BR Factory is running through Saturday. But the knit blazers are already listed at 60% off. The additional 25% off the sale price drops them to a total of 70% off MSRP, and under eighty bucks.

They’re an outlier. In a good way.

On sale for $104, but drops a further 25% off when you add it to your cart.

Yes they are a poly/rayon/elastane blend. But they don’t feel cheap, and they don’t look it either. Haven’t had a chance to test one out in hot-hot-heat yet, but so far so good in more temperate conditions.

In terms of structure and versatility, think of them as a much cheaper version of the Bonobos Jetsetter knit blazers. Different fabric of course, but the clean and tight knit can easily pass as a dressier blazer and worn with a collared shirt. Yet they’re also soft and easy wearing so they won’t look weird with a t-shirt.

Trousers shown: BR Factory Grayson – $45. Size 32×32 on 5’10″/185.

The Grayson pants are “just” 55% off, instead of the 70% off for the blazer.

Colors are more solid than the marled or birds-eye look of the Bonobos options, but they’re not glossy or shiny either. The back is totally unlined, they’re flexible and move well, the sleeve cuff buttons are non functioning, and perhaps most importantly the tail isn’t chopped. Take note other brands!

The extra 25% off is set to run through this Saturday, 3/8.

