Banana Republic Factory: 64% off most One Day Sale

Banana Republic’s cheaper but still stylish brand BR Factory is back with another 40/40 sale. The vast majority of the site is already 40% off (standard) but today those on-sale prices are getting an additional 40% off. That makes anything up for the 40/40 deal a total of 64% off.

Read the fabric/care section of each item, and try to avoid the all synthetic cheap stuff (such as this all synthetic suit jacket). There are exceptions of course. Do the math. Some sales are better than others, and it can be hard to tell. Here’s one way to look at it.

30% – 40% off MSRP… Not that good. Feels like the “usual” sale price. 50% – 60% off… Good. Can require a stacking deal. 60% off or more… Very good to excellent.



This is a good sale. The new arrivals help too. Off we go.

Size & Color Shown: 40R on 5’10″/185 in “Gray-Blue”

#1 with a bullet. These are an early contender for sportcoat of the year. Available in the Gray-Blue shown at top, “Truffle” or Navy, which appears to be darker and a little more saturated than the gray-blue option.

YES these are a poly/rayon/elastane blend. But they don’t feel cheap, and they don’t look it either. They may be knit, but it’s a clean and tight knit which can easily pass as a dressier blazer and be worn with a collared shirt. But they’re soft and easy wearing so they also won’t look weird with a t-shirt. AND!!! The tail isn’t chopped either. Take note other brands! They’re also sold in chest measurements (36, 38, 40, 42, etc.) instead of the cheaper/less precise alpha sizing (S/M/L/etc.) and they come in short and long options if that’s your body type. So they’ve put some real effort in here. Sleeve cuff buttons are non functioning.

BRF’s take on the dressy t-shirt thing. Not broken in/super slubbed/or made to look like an old favorite. They’re nice. Mercerized cotton means they’ll be super smooth.

The “elevated sweats” thing without the elevated price tag. Matching jackets are here if that’s the look you’re going for.

Stripes, solids, and some heathered options. 100% organic cotton. Relaxed fit, so if you want a trim fit they say to size down.

Soft, stretch-infused, versatile five-pocket-style pants. When you want to wear jeans but don’t want to wear jeans and don’t want to wear chinos/khakis either.

Size shown: 32x32 on 5’10″/185.

Nine colors/patterns to choose from.

Note that these run a tad short. But if you account for that factor (my 5’10″/185lb frame often but not always takes a 30″ inseam, and thus I sized up to a 32″ inseams here) then you’re left with a really nice, cheap pair of cotton-based, machine washable, dressier (but not too dressy) trousers. Notice the tab closure at the waist. 52% cotton, 30% polyester, 16% viscose rayon, 2% elastane spandex blend helps keep the cost down (compared to wool). An inexpensive and machine washable option for the worker-bees out there who want a sharp looking trouser without draining their 401K.

More stripes. Just in for the upcoming seasons. Blue or “natural” micro stripe. Both are 100% merino and claim to be washable, although many of us find the risk of washing inexpensive “washable” merino sweaters like these to not be worth the reward. Just take them to the dry cleaner on occasion. As merino is naturally anti-microbial, you’ll be surprised how long a merino sweater can go between cleanings. Of course if you’ve sweated it up hard, or got a stain on it or something, take it to the cleaners.

And the solids. BTW here’s how a size medium in one of their crewneck sweaters fits on 5’10″/185. That particular option is sold out though. Note that some of the solids fall outside of the 64% – 70% off range. Still, not bad for 100% merino.

52% cotton / 48% poly. Pique knit gives it that physical and visual texture. Something new for the henley lovers out there. One of those quiet, casual items that can make a difference because of its being just different enough.

Size shown: 32×32 for cuffed wear on 5’10″/185.

Because for most of us it’s still jeans season. Softer and smoother than the new texture-forward Traveler from mainline Banana Republic. Super comfortable with lots of stretch. 56% cotton, 25% viscose rayon, 17% polyester, 2% spandex.

Shirts to wear under sweaters, blazers, etc. Button down collar so the points don’t go drifting out and flapping away ala Saturday Night Fever/1970s style. White, blue, or black.

A bomber style jacket that sure appears to lean more sweatshirt than outerwear. Think of it as a better looking alternative to a hoodie. Sherpa lined for a bit of extra warmth since it’s still truly cold for many of us. 53% cotton, 45% polyester, 2% elastane spandex. Stand/mock collar on this one. Black, charcoal, or olive.

As foundational as it gets. Still 100% merino at a plenty affordable price.

BR Factory’s stretch cotton chinos. 97% cotton, 3% spandex. All the colors you’d expect. Even has the “butt patch” just like mainline BR chinos.

Because the likelihood Bonobos ever drops the MSRP on their spendy “Riviera” shirts is approximately zero. Inexpensive. Button down collar to keep the points in line. Slim fit. Appropriate length for untucked wear. Wouldn’t be surprised if they start stocking more colors as the weather starts to warm up.

Size shown: Medium on 5’10″/185.

Pricing note: For some reason these are an extra 60% off but not on final sale clearance yet. That’s why the price is so comparatively low.

Super smooth mercerized cotton in bomber jacket form. But it’s really more of a light sweater/top layer than outerwear. And that’s great, because while the “bombers worn inside and not as actual outerwear” looks cool, not all bombers can pull that off (because many bombers are, wait for it, true outerwear). This isn’t some nylon or insulated jacket. Think of this as more of a grown-up track jacket, but instead of poly tricot, these are made in super smooth interlock cotton. Note that as with a lot of mercerized cotton goods, these can shrink up in the wash. So if you’re unsure or in-between sizes, size up. That size medium shown above looks decent, but it’s a little tight on my frame post wash/dry and a large probably would have been the way to go.

And now a bomber that’s true outerwear. Nylon shell. Pocket on the right sleeve which is a signature of the style.

80% Cotton / 20% Nylon with a textured weave, donegal-like speckles, and no kangaroo pocket to keep things less bulky up front. Four colors to choose from.

Spring will be here before you know it, and spring means bomber jackets. Vegan suede has significantly progressed for the better these last few years. Head here for a review of this bomber from not this past fall but the fall before.

Still 100% merino. A couple of new colors for Spring.

Another style of jacket that’s probably more sweater than true outerwear. No mercerized cotton this time, so don’t expect it to be silky smooth. Pique texture though brings a different factor many will appreciate. $110 MSRP seems… optimistic, to say the least. But ~$40 sounds about right.

