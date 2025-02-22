Steal Alert: 51% off Old Navy Rotation Chinos – $22 ($44.99)

L-R = Slim, Straight, and Athletic fit.

Size shown at the very top of the post is a slim 32×30 on 5’10″/185.

We interrupt our collective late-winter doldrums blues to bring you breaking news from the world of inexpensive trousers.

Old Navy’s flagship chinos are half off.

(*BUT WOULDN’T HALF OFF A PAIR OF PANTS MAKE THEM SHORTS???*)

Shut it, smart guy.

Colors. They have the colors.

4.75/5 stars after 6,000+ reviews. Their rotation chinos are as foundational as it gets. 98% cotton, 2% spandex, a contoured waist band, and available in slim, straight, or athletic fit. Lots of colors.

Sure they’re on sale often, but half off? Not so often. For example, yesterday (Friday) they were $31.99. Which is clearly and obviously more than $21.99. Ten dollars more. (And with profound analysis like that, it’s any wonder we don’t have a paywall.)

They’re part of a larger 50% off select pants 2-day event. Their cheap lululemon-like-competitors are excluded from this one, but there are a few other models of pants getting the half off cut along with the rotation chinos.

That’s all.

Carry on.